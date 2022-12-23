Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/23/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Game Day Eve and Christmas Eve Eve, Friday, December 23, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for the New Orleans Saints.

Unfortunately, fans will not get their Jarvis Landry fix at FirstEnergy Stadium because the Saints officially put him on injured reserve on Thursday.

Kickoff is at 1:00 PM EST on Saturday afternoon, and

Here is the TGIF edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Jets Loss Still Stings For Browns Fans

After the 7-8 New York Jets managed to put only three points on the board in a dismal Thursday Night Football 19-3 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Browns fan EdwardP wrote on Twitter what everyone else was thinking.

“I woke up this morning to the very cold and bitter memory that the #browns lost to the #jets this season.”

Was it the defining loss of the season?

Quite possibly because the ramifications are still being felt by the 6-8 Browns.

 

2. Cheetah Has An Interesting Pro Bowl Idea

Tyreek Hill posed an interesting suggestion for the Pro Bowl.

Because it is no longer a tackle football game, Hill wondered aloud on Twitter if it could be a midseason game, similar to the NBA All-Star Game.

The suggestion has merit and could attract more players to participate.

With the Pro Bowl in the bye week between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl, there are players who automatically will not attend because they are preparing for the Super Bowl.

There is no word on whether the NFL will consider this suggestion moving forward.

Happy Friday Browns fans!

