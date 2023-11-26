Week 12 NFL Predictions: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

What looked like it could be one of the Cleveland Browns‘ easier games could instead be a challenge.

Cleveland rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson faces off against a Denver Broncos defense arguably playing better than the Browns’.

Denver has given up three fewer points per game than Cleveland over the past five weeks.

But Myles Garrett and his teammates are determined to end Denver’s win streak and put Cleveland’s at four games.

Here’s how we see this game playing out.

Ben Donahue: “Broncos are on a four-game win streak that ends on Sunday. Browns will do just enough to outscore Russell Wilson and the Denver offense.” Browns 24, Broncos 19.

Orlando Silva: “After a dramatic win over the Steelers, the Browns should be poised to end the Broncos streak. This time, I think the defense continues playing great, and DTR puts on a solid performance.” Browns 23, Broncos 17

Rocco Nuosci: “The Broncos are playing better ball on both sides. But even at home, it may not be enough to slow the scorching Browns.” Browns 24, Broncos 13

Pat Opperman: “Denver’s defense is a turnover machine lately. Mile High is an asset. Russell Wilson looks like vintage Russell Wilson. But… it’s the Browns’ (and Myles Garrett’s) year.” Browns 19, Broncos 13

Las Vegas oddsmakers have this as almost a toss-up, with Denver giving just 1.5 points to the visitors.

As well as both defenses are playing, there are injuries that affect each of their secondaries, especially at safety.

Cleveland called up undrafted rookie safety Tanner McCallister and third-year cornerback A.J. Green from the practice squad to help.

Fans can watch this game at 4:05 p.m. EST on their local CBS affiliate or streamed across NFL+ and Paramount+.