Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Week 12 NFL Predictions: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

Week 12 NFL Predictions: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

By

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

What looked like it could be one of the Cleveland Browns‘ easier games could instead be a challenge.

Cleveland rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson faces off against a Denver Broncos defense arguably playing better than the Browns’.

Denver has given up three fewer points per game than Cleveland over the past five weeks.

But Myles Garrett and his teammates are determined to end Denver’s win streak and put Cleveland’s at four games.

Here’s how we see this game playing out.

Ben Donahue: “Broncos are on a four-game win streak that ends on Sunday. Browns will do just enough to outscore Russell Wilson and the Denver offense.” Browns 24, Broncos 19.

Orlando Silva: “After a dramatic win over the Steelers, the Browns should be poised to end the Broncos streak. This time, I think the defense continues playing great, and DTR puts on a solid performance.” Browns 23, Broncos 17

Rocco Nuosci: “The Broncos are playing better ball on both sides. But even at home, it may not be enough to slow the scorching Browns.” Browns 24, Broncos 13

Pat Opperman: “Denver’s defense is a turnover machine lately. Mile High is an asset. Russell Wilson looks like vintage Russell Wilson. But… it’s the Browns’ (and Myles Garrett’s) year.”  Browns 19, Broncos 13

Las Vegas oddsmakers have this as almost a toss-up, with Denver giving just 1.5 points to the visitors.

As well as both defenses are playing, there are injuries that affect each of their secondaries, especially at safety.

Cleveland called up undrafted rookie safety Tanner McCallister and third-year cornerback A.J. Green from the practice squad to help.

Fans can watch this game at 4:05 p.m. EST on their local CBS affiliate or streamed across NFL+ and Paramount+.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Expectations For Dorian Thompson-Robinson

21 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Analyst Notes Concerning Browns Stat Prior To Broncos Game

21 hours ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Greg Newsome II Details How Browns Plan To Play Without Key Defender

22 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Analyst Names 1 Key Absence For The Browns This Sunday

23 hours ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Analyst Has Blunt Response To Expectations About Dorian Thompson-Robinson

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Are Close To Tying A Notable Streak This Season

23 hours ago

browns helmet

Browns Rule Out 2 Veterans For Broncos Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Has 'Fun' Description For His Time In Cleveland

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Reporter Shares Browns’ Cleats For Special Event

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Greg Newsome II Has Funny Response To Teammate's Message

2 days ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Troll Steelers With Thanksgiving 'Tradition'

2 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

Browns CB Sends Strong Message To Doubters

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Star Defender Has Unexpected Injury

3 days ago

Mike Ford #28 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after intercepting a ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Players Have Special Plans To Celebrate Thanksgiving

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Leads The NFL In Major Defensive Stat

3 days ago

Ronnie Hickman #33, Martin Emerson Jr. #23, and Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate with fans after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Has A Message For Fans On Expectations

4 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Shares His Thoughts On Joe Flacco

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Legend Urges Team To Employ 1 Specific Strategy On Offense

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Sends Quick Message Following Surgery

4 days ago

Jaylen Warren #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the ball while being tackled by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 and Ronnie Hickman #33 of the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Sends Strong Message After Big Win Over Steelers

5 days ago

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a defensive play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Defense Holds Huge Lead In Notable NFL Category

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Numbers Show The Browns Have Found A Gem On Offense

5 days ago

Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets warms up at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Browns Insider Shares Big Update About Joe Flacco's Workout

5 days ago

Sione Takitaki #44 and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate in the third quarter against the against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Browns' Challenging Path To 7-3 Record

5 days ago

Reporter Notes Expectations For Dorian Thompson-Robinson

No more pages to load