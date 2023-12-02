Browns Nation

Week 13 Game Prediction: Browns At Rams

By

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: Fans look on during the first half of the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Joe Flacco leads the Cleveland Browns offense into Los Angeles to take on the 5-6 Rams this Sunday.

And Cleveland’s fourth quarterback of the season isn’t even the most important personnel news.

Myles Garrett dropped off the injury report, and he told reporters he is ready to get after Matthew Stafford.

Los Angeles is 2-0 coming off their bye, including a dominating 37-14 Week 12 victory over the Cardinals.

Here’s how we see the Rams versus Browns game playing out:

 

Pat Opperman: Once again, I have to go against common sense and analytics to ride with my gut. Something weird is happening in Cleveland, and Joe Flacco will be part of it.” Browns 23, Rams 19

Rocco Nuosci: “On their 4th starting QB of the season, Cleveland faces an uphill challenge on the road against a Rams team that has won 2 straight” Rams 27, Browns 17

Orlando Silva: “Just like every game this season, this one will need the Browns to answer some sort of questions. In this case, if Joe Flacco can get things going, I see a close match.” Browns 24, Rams 21

Ben Donahue: “Having Joe Flacco start under center is a better option than DTR. But the Browns are walking wounded, and a limited Myles Garrett could spell trouble for Cleveland.” Rams 24-Browns 20.

 

Vegas oddsmakers give the Browns 4 points as a road underdog against the Rams.

The momentum of 2 wins and the return of key players from injury work in LA’s favor.

But Cleveland can counter that with Myles Garrett’s spirited recovery and Flacco simply looking competent.

Fans can watch this game on their local Fox affiliate at 4:25 p.m. or stream it on NFL+.

Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL [...]

