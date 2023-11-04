Week 9 Game Predictions: Cardinals At Browns

Arizona flies into Northern Ohio for a Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

And it could be just what the doctor ordered for a quarterback with an uncertain throwing shoulder.

Deshaun Watson shouldn’t need many points as the Browns’ defense faces a Cardinals offense in disarray.

And Cleveland’s running backs are also set up for a big day against the Cardinals’ bottom-third run defense.

all eyes on Sunday 👀 pic.twitter.com/eMk3YCWKX0 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 4, 2023

Watson should be able to throw just enough passes to know if he can trust his arm next week or not.

Sounds easy, but here is how we see things playing out:

Ben Donahue: “Despite who plays quarterback for both teams, Cleveland is at home and boasts a solid defense. Myles Garrett and company should have a field day with Arizona.” Browns 28, Cardinals 16.

Rocco Nuosci: “Arizona is 1-7, winless on the road, and still unsure who starts at quarterback for them Sunday. There’s no excuses for Cleveland this week.” Browns 27, Cardinals 10

Pat Opperman: “Cardinals give a rookie QB one start before Kyler Murray’s return, with backup rushers who can’t pass block. Seems like a setup. It might be even uglier than expected, but…Browns go to 5-3.” Browns 22, Cardinals 9

Orlando Silva: “Given everything that transpired this week, the Browns should take care of the Cards and go back to winning ways, either with Deshaun Watson on the field or without him.” Browns 28, Cardinals 15

Vegas experts agree with our writers, spotting the Cardinals a solid 8 points as road underdogs.

But they still play the games because we never really know how that ball will bounce.

Cleveland fans can watch the contest on their local CBS affiliate or streaming via NFL+ or Paramount+.