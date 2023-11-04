Browns Nation

Myles Garrett Shares His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson’s Return

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

Coming off a disappointing 24-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Cleveland Browns got some good news.

Superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been hampered by injury problems for most of the 2023 season, is expected to return and get the start this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

This is welcome news as Watson has yet to start and finish a game since Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.

While Watson has faced much scrutiny this year, there’s no doubt that he gives the Browns the best chance to win football games.

There’s also no doubt that Watson’s teammates are excited about his impending return and are happy with the work he’s doing to get back into the starting lineup.

Browns superstar defensive end Myles Garrett even took to Twitter via Camryn Justice to state just how important it is to have Watson back as the starter.

In addition to Garrett’s comments, WR Elijah Moore also took to Twitter to voice his approval of Watson’s return.

Also speaking with Camryn Justice, Moore said that, “It feels good to have him back out there … he’s been working. You can’t be mad about that.”

While Browns fans have voiced some displeasure with how many games Watson has missed, it seems that Browns players do not share this sentiment.

They understand that Watson gives them the best chance to win, but only if he’s healthy and 100% ready to go.

In spite of Watson’s absence, Cleveland has managed to remain in the thick of a competitive NFC North with a record of 4-3.

However, if they want to make a deep playoff run, a healthy and high-quality Watson will be a necessity.

