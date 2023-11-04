Myles Garrett Shares His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson’s Return

Coming off a disappointing 24-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Cleveland Browns got some good news.

Superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been hampered by injury problems for most of the 2023 season, is expected to return and get the start this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

This is welcome news as Watson has yet to start and finish a game since Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.

While Watson has faced much scrutiny this year, there’s no doubt that he gives the Browns the best chance to win football games.

There’s also no doubt that Watson’s teammates are excited about his impending return and are happy with the work he’s doing to get back into the starting lineup.

Browns superstar defensive end Myles Garrett even took to Twitter via Camryn Justice to state just how important it is to have Watson back as the starter.

#Browns Myles Garrett on Deshaun Watson's return: "It motivates us. He's been a big motivator in the locker room and on the field…seeing him on the field doing his thing, balling out, having fun, supporting the guys just takes it to another level." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 3, 2023

In addition to Garrett’s comments, WR Elijah Moore also took to Twitter to voice his approval of Watson’s return.

Also speaking with Camryn Justice, Moore said that, “It feels good to have him back out there … he’s been working. You can’t be mad about that.”

#Browns WR Elijah Moore on Deshaun Watson: "It feels good to have him back out there…felt like he looked good… He had a couple throws that were a little iffy in the beginning, but he's been working. You can't be mad at that." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 3, 2023

While Browns fans have voiced some displeasure with how many games Watson has missed, it seems that Browns players do not share this sentiment.

They understand that Watson gives them the best chance to win, but only if he’s healthy and 100% ready to go.

In spite of Watson’s absence, Cleveland has managed to remain in the thick of a competitive NFC North with a record of 4-3.

However, if they want to make a deep playoff run, a healthy and high-quality Watson will be a necessity.