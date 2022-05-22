What Does Myles Garrett Changing Agents Mean For His Future?

There has been so much going on with the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

In a less eventful offseason, the fact that defensive end Myles Garrett switched agents would have made bigger headlines.

This week, we learned that Garrett left his agent Bus Cook, who negotiated his five-year $125 million extension in 2020, and joined Klutch Sports Group.

If Cook’s name sounds familiar, it is because he was Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre‘s agent during his playing days, and he formerly represented Jadeveon Clowney.

Nicole Lynn, a rising star at Klutch Sports, will be his agent; she also represents left tackle Jedrick Wills.

Lynn was on the infamous social media video with Wills showing off his dance moves on his 21st birthday a couple of years ago.

Garrett is under contract through the 2025 season with a potential out in 2024.

What does this agent change mean for Garrett’s future?

1. Getting Further Entrenched In Cleveland

No one truly knows why Garrett switched agents, but the fact that Klutch Sports has a stronghold in Ohio is a positive sign.

LeBron James is represented by Klutch, and his longtime friend Rich Paul founded the agency.

Though James did not remain in Cleveland, Garrett’s change could mean he wants to stay in Cleveland for the long haul and have Ohio-based representation negotiate his next contract.

2. A Good Time To Make A Change

Making a change right before the end of a contract is not as advantageous for the player.

By changing now, Garrett has time to build a relationship with Klutch Sports so that each knows the other, and there is plenty of opportunities to discuss Garrett’s long-term future before crunch time.

It could mean that Garrett is already thinking about what his extension could look like given the Deshaun Watson contract which has a heavy dose of guaranteed money.

Conclusion

Perhaps we are speculating too much.

Garrett making this change could have no other meaning or implications besides he has heard from Wills and others positive feedback about Klutch Sports.

In the meantime, Garrett is focused on getting ready for the 2022 season and hopefully bringing home a Super Bowl Championship to Cleveland.