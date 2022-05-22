Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (5/22/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/22/22)

By

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Sunday, May 22, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have experienced a tumultuous offseason that looks as though it will be the norm through September.

Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield are trending on social media regularly but for very different reasons.

An escape to the Bahamas sounds delightful, but there has not been much footage beyond the Day 1 golf activities.

“Slow Grind” gave us a little glimpse of Bahama life which is our top story on this Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Bahamas Boating Photo

D’Ernest Johnson shared a boating photo on his Instagram.

Though we do not know the particulars of how many Browns offensive players were on the excursion, it looks delightful.

 

2. Building the Browns Drops Today 

Episode 4 of the 2022 season is entitled “Rookie Camp”.

It drops on YouTube at 11:30 AM EDT.

Though the focus is on the rookies, the preview clip features Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah showing us his basketball skills.

It is good to see a light moment with JOK who is certainly still dealing with the death of his brother Joshua in April in a fire/homicide.

 

3. OTAs Start On Tuesday

Browns OTAs start on Tuesday, May 24, and run through Thursday, May 26.

Among the main storylines leading into OTAs continues to be Jadeveon Clowney.

He is still a free agent, and the Browns need defensive end depth.

If Josina Anderson is correct, fans need to continue patiently waiting because there is no end in sight to the Clowney watch.

Anderson is of the opinion that a reunion with the Browns is still likely but not happening anytime soon.

That means this could drag on, like the Baker Mayfield saga, into training camp.

 

4. Throwback Photo

Courtesy of Vintage Browns, don’t you wish you could have been the proverbial fly on the wall for this heated sideline conversation between Bernie Kosar and his backup quarterback from 1985-1988, Gary Danielson?

Happy Sunday Browns fans!

Recent News

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Is Winning The Division Essential To A Browns Playoff Run?
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Should Kevin Stefanski Be On The Hot Seat Next Season?
3 Things To Know About Browns Assistant Zach Dunn

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Is Winning The Division Essential To A Browns Playoff Run?

No more pages to load