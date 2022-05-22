Browns Nation News And Notes (5/22/22)

It is Sunday, May 22, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have experienced a tumultuous offseason that looks as though it will be the norm through September.

Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield are trending on social media regularly but for very different reasons.

An escape to the Bahamas sounds delightful, but there has not been much footage beyond the Day 1 golf activities.

“Slow Grind” gave us a little glimpse of Bahama life which is our top story on this Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Bahamas Boating Photo

D’Ernest Johnson shared a boating photo on his Instagram.

Though we do not know the particulars of how many Browns offensive players were on the excursion, it looks delightful.

The trip seems to be going nice. #Browns pic.twitter.com/1ADjT3x6FS — Jeff Moehring (@JeffMoDEAN) May 21, 2022

2. Building the Browns Drops Today

Episode 4 of the 2022 season is entitled “Rookie Camp”.

It drops on YouTube at 11:30 AM EDT.

Though the focus is on the rookies, the preview clip features Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah showing us his basketball skills.

"Let me show you how it's done" 😂 Watch regional Emmy Award winning series 'Building The Browns' this Sunday at https://t.co/JMrBTSk6AU pic.twitter.com/BktXyqIw2Q — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2022

It is good to see a light moment with JOK who is certainly still dealing with the death of his brother Joshua in April in a fire/homicide.

#UPDATE: Cops say they've arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the death of Joshua, Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's older brother. https://t.co/6S1SrqqDdL — TMZ (@TMZ) April 8, 2022

3. OTAs Start On Tuesday

Browns OTAs start on Tuesday, May 24, and run through Thursday, May 26.

Among the main storylines leading into OTAs continues to be Jadeveon Clowney.

He is still a free agent, and the Browns need defensive end depth.

If Josina Anderson is correct, fans need to continue patiently waiting because there is no end in sight to the Clowney watch.

.@JosinaAnderson on @afternoon923FAN on DE Jadeveon Clowney: "I do not anticipate him signing soon. I wouldn't be surprised to see him sign with the #Browns" — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) May 17, 2022

Anderson is of the opinion that a reunion with the Browns is still likely but not happening anytime soon.

That means this could drag on, like the Baker Mayfield saga, into training camp.

4. Throwback Photo

Courtesy of Vintage Browns, don’t you wish you could have been the proverbial fly on the wall for this heated sideline conversation between Bernie Kosar and his backup quarterback from 1985-1988, Gary Danielson?

Happy Sunday Browns fans!