What Should We Expect From Nick Harris In 2022?

The Cleveland Browns made a lot of offseason moves that will change the team’s offense in 2022.

One of those was to release 31-year-old veteran center, J.C. Tretter.

Looks like its Nick Harris’ time to shine in Cleveland #Browns https://t.co/RAgPWiO4XH — Mac (@tha_buffalo) March 15, 2022

This means that it is Nick Harris‘s time to shine.

Barring a major issue, he will be the starting center for the 2022 Cleveland Browns, and he will be backed up by Ethan Pocic.

What should we expect from Harris in this starting role?

1. He Is A Steady Performer

Harris has plenty of experience.

He played in 23 NFL games and was involved in 214 offensive snaps since arriving in Cleveland in 2020.

Harris is versatile and has filled in for an injured Chris Hubbard as well as Tretter.

"Anywhere I can start playing football, I'll be good" – new #Browns OL Nick Harris who is open to playing C or G in Cleveland — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) April 25, 2020

He is a 23-year-old that possesses a good blend of youth and experience.

2. He Had A Good Mentor In Tretter

Tretter was a solid center for the Browns, and Harris benefitted from sitting behind him on the depth chart and watching him work.

Being a good center requires the right mix of speed, coordination, timing, and discipline.

Harris has been watching Tretter while waiting for his opportunity.

He also has the benefit of having arguably the best offensive line coach in football in Bill Callahan.

Browns must be convinced Nick Harris is ready to replace JC Tretter. Pretty sure OL coach Bill Callahan gave it the thumbs-up. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) March 15, 2022

It is now go-time.

3. He Steps Into The Role At The Right Time

The best time to change the center is when a new quarterback joins the team.

With Deshaun Watson coming on board, he can work with Harris to develop their relationship and timing.

Harris will actually spend time developing the chemistry with Watson and the other new quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs.

With a normal offseason and training camp schedule presumably on the horizon post-COVID-19, Harris will have time to work with the QBs in person before Week 1.

Browns fans should be excited about start of the Nick Harris Era at center. Harris has played well whenever he’s gotten the chance. Browns drafted well here for next man up transition from JC Tretter. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 15, 2022

Conclusion

Coach Stefanski has long been a fan and advocate of Harris’s ability to contribute to the offense.

In his rookie season Harris, the No. 160 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was needed to step in for an injured Tretter during the 2020 preseason.

At the time, Stefanski commended Harris’s mentality as being right for the center position.

He added:

“Unfortunately, injuries are part of this game. It is the oldest cliché in the book, but next man up, and I think Nick is ready to roll.”

2 years later, Harris will now roll full-time into the position.