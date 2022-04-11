Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / What Should We Expect From Nick Harris In 2022?

What Should We Expect From Nick Harris In 2022?

By

Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris (53) on the field during drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 29, 2020, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns made a lot of offseason moves that will change the team’s offense in 2022.

One of those was to release 31-year-old veteran center, J.C. Tretter.

This means that it is Nick Harris‘s time to shine.

Barring a major issue, he will be the starting center for the 2022 Cleveland Browns, and he will be backed up by Ethan Pocic.

What should we expect from Harris in this starting role?

 

1. He Is A Steady Performer

Harris has plenty of experience.

He played in 23 NFL games and was involved in 214 offensive snaps since arriving in Cleveland in 2020.

Harris is versatile and has filled in for an injured Chris Hubbard as well as Tretter.

He is a 23-year-old that possesses a good blend of youth and experience.

 

2. He Had A Good Mentor In Tretter

Tretter was a solid center for the Browns, and Harris benefitted from sitting behind him on the depth chart and watching him work.

Being a good center requires the right mix of speed, coordination, timing, and discipline.

Harris has been watching Tretter while waiting for his opportunity.

He also has the benefit of having arguably the best offensive line coach in football in Bill Callahan.

It is now go-time.

 

3. He Steps Into The Role At The Right Time

The best time to change the center is when a new quarterback joins the team.

With Deshaun Watson coming on board, he can work with Harris to develop their relationship and timing.

Harris will actually spend time developing the chemistry with Watson and the other new quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs.

With a normal offseason and training camp schedule presumably on the horizon post-COVID-19, Harris will have time to work with the QBs in person before Week 1.

 

Conclusion

Coach Stefanski has long been a fan and advocate of Harris’s ability to contribute to the offense.

In his rookie season Harris, the No. 160 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was needed to step in for an injured Tretter during the 2020 preseason.

At the time, Stefanski commended Harris’s mentality as being right for the center position.

He added:

“Unfortunately, injuries are part of this game. It is the oldest cliché in the book, but next man up, and I think Nick is ready to roll.”

2 years later, Harris will now roll full-time into the position.

 

 

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/10/22)
Jakeem Grant
Jakeem Grant Excited To Be Part Of Browns’ Offense
Pittsburgh Steelers v Oakland Raiders
3 Things To Know About Josh Dobbs

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/10/22)

No more pages to load