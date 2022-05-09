What We Learned From ‘Building The Browns’ Episode 3

The Cleveland Browns dropped 2022’s Episode 3 of the docu-series Building the Browns on Sunday, May 8.

It is called “The Draft”.

The episode is 22 minutes long and has a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the beginning of offseason workouts and the draft process.

Here is what we learned from the episode.

1. Internal Mock Draft Process

Just as all of the television networks and draft analysts do mock drafts, the Browns conduct their own internal mock drafts exercises.

They also have mock draft simulations which play out certain scenarios and work through them without being on the clock.

Coach Stefanski compares the process to the preparation for a test.

“You want to have the answers to the test before the test.”

2. Stefanski Requested David Bell

The Browns had their eyes on David Bell long before they arrived in Las Vegas for the draft.

In fact, Coach Stefanski told Andrew Berry that the Browns needed David Bell.

#Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski told GM Andrew Berry that Day 2 of the draft needed to end with David Bell on the roster. He also said his ability to catch the ball is the best in the draft. pic.twitter.com/a95vXKf1go — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) May 8, 2022

Coach Stefanski tells Bell this at their first meeting.

He likes Bell’s ability to catch the ball, get open, and his off-the-field persona.

The team is all-in on Bell which could explain why there has been no movement to sign another veteran wide receiver besides Amari Cooper.

3. Nick Harris Update

One other noteworthy piece of information is that Nick Harris has been hard at work in the off-season.

Nick Harris eats 7K calories a day… I'm befuddled but dude put on almost 20 pounds of muscle this offseason — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) May 8, 2022

He added about 16 pounds of muscle and has worked on his mobility also.

Harris is eating somewhere around 7,000 calories a day to make this transformation.

His commitment to work alongside the Browns’ strength and conditioning coaches on this program in the offseason is likely what led the Browns to release former center, J.C. Tretter.

The Cleveland Browns will release center J.C. Tretter. Tretter is also the President of the NFLPA.#NFL #Browns #3ptcnvrsn pic.twitter.com/lhiR2TsaxY — The 3 Point Conversion (@3ptCnvrsn) March 15, 2022

Harris was always intended to be Tretter’s replacement, but the timing was never defined.

Conclusion

Watching the draft picks hear their names be called and come to Berea to meet everyone is amazing.

It truly is a once-in-a-lifetime moment for them, and having cameras document it endears these players even more to the fans.