Wyatt Teller Shares Big Announcement On Social Media

Father’s Day was the perfect time for Cleveland Browns‘ offensive lineman Wyatt Teller and his wife Carly to share fantastic family news.

The Tellers are expecting a baby boy in December 2022.

Carly wrote this announcement including pictures of the couple holding a miniature Browns No. 77 jersey.

“Happy Father’s Day, Wyatt! Baby boy Teller joining the team December 2022”

She concluded the message with a brown heart.

Happy Father’s Day, Wyatt! Baby boy Teller joining the team December 2022 🤎 pic.twitter.com/DCPg5hBPbv — Carly Teller (@carlyteller) June 19, 2022

Tellers Are Beloved In Cleveland

Browns fans have been involved in the Tellers’ love story.

In December 2020, Wyatt, 27, proposed to Carly on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The engagement was short, and a beautiful wedding followed in April 2021 in Key Largo, Florida.

congrats to wyatt & carly teller! here’s to a wonderfully happy marriage ❤️ #Browns pic.twitter.com/Z88O9HXFKp — gabb goudy (@gabbgoudy) April 4, 2021

Judging from Carly’s pre-wedding social media post, the wedding party was a festive one even before the ceremony.

If anyone sees 2 Whiting-Teller bridesmaids (@znbirtsch & @cnbradford6) frolicking in the Keys tonight please tell them to answer my (👰🏼‍♀️) FaceTime thx — Carly Teller (@carlyteller) April 2, 2021

It has been an eventful couple of years for Wyatt since arriving in Cleveland in 2019 after a trade with the Buffalo Bills.

He has been an excellent addition whose future with the Browns was further cemented with a four-year contract extension that has him wearing the orange and brown through the end of the 2025 season.

✍️ We have signed G Wyatt Teller to a 4-year contract extension. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 9, 2021

Predicting Baby Teller’s Future

His dad is multi-talented so it is obvious that Baby Teller will be taught similar skills.

There is Teller’s on-the-field technique that flattens opposing defenders.

It is affectionately called pancaking.

Weekly Wyatt Teller pancake 😂🥞 pic.twitter.com/89uR70Xiwj — WeAreBigGuys (@WeAreBigGuys) November 21, 2021

Dear Wyatt Teller, No one had answers for the Browns RG spot before you arrived. Quietly you became part of the #1 OLine in the NFL. When they called Cleveland the same old Browns and you took it personally we all should've known. Wyatt's house of pancakes is here to stay. pic.twitter.com/41BK8tMVm1 — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) November 9, 2021

He has been known to “cut the rug” on the dance floor also.

Wyatt Teller can pancake people and dance? Is there anything this man can’t do?? #Browns (carlywhitingteller/IG) pic.twitter.com/9AqSZN4QMc — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) February 15, 2022

And if there was ever a doubt of his strength, he has been known to carry a 10-foot alligator on his back in Florida.

#Browns RG Wyatt Teller carrying an alligator on his back 😳 pic.twitter.com/k35P9ZSqdG — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) March 5, 2021

Barstool Cleveland has already predicted that we will hear Baby Teller’s name called in the 2041 NFL Draft.

Now that’s a great Father’s Day post! Keep an eye out for baby Teller in the 2041 NFL Draft #Browns Congratulations to Wyatt and @carlyteller 💙 pic.twitter.com/cog8q4XZla — Barstool Cleveland (@BS_Cleveland) June 20, 2022

Baby Teller is going to be a lucky child with these two people as his parents.

As for the specifics on the delivery date, we do not know those yet.

December could be a busy month for Wyatt with a new baby coming and perhaps a first-ever Browns AFC North divisional title in the works.

Congratulations Wyatt and Carly Teller!