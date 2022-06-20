Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Wyatt Teller Shares Big Announcement On Social Media

Wyatt Teller Shares Big Announcement On Social Media

By

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) takes the field during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 3, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Father’s Day was the perfect time for Cleveland Browns‘ offensive lineman Wyatt Teller and his wife Carly to share fantastic family news.

The Tellers are expecting a baby boy in December 2022.

Carly wrote this announcement including pictures of the couple holding a miniature Browns No. 77 jersey.

“Happy Father’s Day, Wyatt! Baby boy Teller joining the team December 2022”

She concluded the message with a brown heart.

 

Tellers Are Beloved In Cleveland

Browns fans have been involved in the Tellers’ love story.

In December 2020, Wyatt, 27,  proposed to Carly on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The engagement was short, and a beautiful wedding followed in April 2021 in Key Largo, Florida.

Judging from Carly’s pre-wedding social media post, the wedding party was a festive one even before the ceremony.

 

It has been an eventful couple of years for Wyatt since arriving in Cleveland in 2019 after a trade with the Buffalo Bills.

He has been an excellent addition whose future with the Browns was further cemented with a four-year contract extension that has him wearing the orange and brown through the end of the 2025 season.

 

Predicting Baby Teller’s Future

His dad is multi-talented so it is obvious that Baby Teller will be taught similar skills.

There is Teller’s on-the-field technique that flattens opposing defenders.

It is affectionately called pancaking.

He has been known to “cut the rug” on the dance floor also.

And if there was ever a doubt of his strength, he has been known to carry a 10-foot alligator on his back in Florida.

Barstool Cleveland has already predicted that we will hear Baby Teller’s name called in the 2041 NFL Draft.

Baby Teller is going to be a lucky child with these two people as his parents.

As for the specifics on the delivery date, we do not know those yet.

December could be a busy month for Wyatt with a new baby coming and perhaps a first-ever Browns AFC North divisional title in the works.

Congratulations Wyatt and Carly Teller!

 

Recent News

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/20/22)
First Energy Stadium in Cleveland
Report: Browns Exploring Sites For A New Stadium
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22.
NFL Insider Gives The Latest On Panthers, Mayfield Trade Talks

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/20/22)

No more pages to load