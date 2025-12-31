Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 31, 2025
Wyatt Teller Speaks Out About His Future With Browns

Justin Hussong
By
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The 4-12 Cleveland Browns will wrap up a disappointing season on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, hoping to end the year on a high note by heading into the offseason on a two-game winning streak over a pair of AFC North rivals. Cleveland handled the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-6 last week and will look to build off of that to head into the offseason.

There are a lot of questions that need to be answered this offseason, and it starts at the top with general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski having uncertain futures. As for the roster, there are plenty of voids that are going to be left to fill, one of which could be at right guard with Wyatt Teller heading into free agency.

Teller was placed on injured reserve with a calf injury on New Year’s Eve and may have already played his last game in Cleveland.

He has made three Pro Bowls in his seven years with the Browns, and he spoke with reporters ahead of the Bengals game to shed some light on his future when asked about whether or not he has played his last game for the Browns.

“I don’t want it to be, but if it is, it is, and I enjoyed my time here.”

Teller has been an anchor for this offensive line since the day he joined the team, and at just 31 years old, he should have plenty left in the tank. For an offensive line with as many question marks as this one has, it would be wise for Andrew Berry and this front office to at least consider retaining him this offseason.

Left tackle is a mess since Dawand Jones has been unable to stay healthy, while starters Joel Bitonio and Jack Conklin are both slated to hit free agency as well. With that amount of turnover up front, the Browns have a lot to figure out to ensure Shedeur Sanders, or whoever else is under center in 2026 has adequate protection in the trenches.

Browns Nation