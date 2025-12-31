5 Browns Players Are Dealing With Injuries

Heading into the season finale, the Cleveland Browns have some decisions to make regarding their injured players. While it could be beneficial to have them play another game, the team could err on the side of caution with nothing to play for against the Cincinnati Bengals.

A case could be made either way. For one player in particular, it could be his final chance to solidify his case for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger is among five Browns players dealing with injuries, along with tight end Harold Fannin Jr., guard Teven Jenkins, center Kingsley Eguakun, and tight end David Njoku.

Schwesinger likely has already done enough to win the award, but as he showed in the Week 17 upset win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he is willing to play through his quad and ankle injuries. Also, though it may seem out of reach, he is just 18 total tackles away from tying the NFL rookie record of 174, set by Patrick Willis of the San Francisco 49ers during the 2007 season.

Eguakun is an interesting addition to the Browns’ injury report with his knee and shoulder issues. He was recently signed off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad, with veteran guard Wyatt Teller placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Fannin reaggravated his groin injury catching a touchdown pass against the Steelers, and Jenkins entered concussion protocol during that game. Njoku hasn’t played in the past three games with a knee injury and a personal issue, and as a pending free agent, he may have already made his final appearance for the Browns.

None of these players has been ruled out for Week 18, and their status will be updated in the coming days.

