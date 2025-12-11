Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, December 11, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Young Browns Lineman Is Showing Promising Potential

Young Browns Lineman Is Showing Promising Potential

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Young Browns Lineman Is Showing Promising Potential
(Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of work to do with their offensive line. They will have to revamp that unit almost entirely in the offseason.

However, they may have a player worth keeping around. As shown by Mac Blank on X, young Center Luke Wypler held his ground pretty well.

Despite going against an All-Pro pass rusher like Jeffery Simmons, he didn’t get beaten often, didn’t back down, and did an outstanding job against the bull rush.

He was rushed into the field in the wake of Ethan Pocic’s season-ending injury.

“In his first real stint of NFL action #Browns Center Luke Wypler did well

-Strong base, anchored well vs bull rush
-Passed off stunts well
-Very active, always “looked for work”
-Aggressive, but never fell victim to pull/swim counters

That’s vs All-Pro Jeffrey Simmons”

Wypler should hold onto the starting job for the remainder of the season. Pocic isn’t going to be back this year, and he’s going to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Of course, that’s not to say that the Browns should commit to Wypler for the long run after a strong game. Then again, it was an encouraging sign, and he’ll be under the scope for the remainder of the campaign to see what he can do.

The Browns will have to spend at least one first-round pick on their offensive line in 2026. They will most likely lose Joel Bitonio, who’s considering retirement, and Wyatt Teller will also be a free agent.

If that wasn’t enough, Dawand Jones and Jack Conklin’s injury-proneness leaves a big need for at least two new offensive tackles.

Clearly, finding at least one of those replacements would be a big win.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why He's Impressed With Ben Johnson
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 07: Head coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears looks on during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona.
Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why He’s Impressed With Ben Johnson
Cleveland Browns helmet
10 Browns Players Missed Thursday’s Practice With Injuries
BEREA, OHIO - JULY 25: Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees works with quarterback Dillon Gabriel #5 of the Cleveland Browns during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2025 in Berea, Ohio.
Tommy Rees Responds To Buzz Linking Him To College Job
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 26: Gage Larvadain #84 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball during the third quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Bubba Ventrone Speaks Out About Browns’ Special Teams Struggles
NFL Announces Big Honor For Shedeur Sanders
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (
Colin Cowherd Reveals Who Should Be Browns’ Franchise QB
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation