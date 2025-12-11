Young Browns Lineman Is Showing Promising Potential

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of work to do with their offensive line. They will have to revamp that unit almost entirely in the offseason.

However, they may have a player worth keeping around. As shown by Mac Blank on X, young Center Luke Wypler held his ground pretty well.

Despite going against an All-Pro pass rusher like Jeffery Simmons, he didn’t get beaten often, didn’t back down, and did an outstanding job against the bull rush.

He was rushed into the field in the wake of Ethan Pocic’s season-ending injury.

“In his first real stint of NFL action #Browns Center Luke Wypler did well

-Strong base, anchored well vs bull rush

-Passed off stunts well

-Very active, always “looked for work”

-Aggressive, but never fell victim to pull/swim counters

That’s vs All-Pro Jeffrey Simmons”

Wypler should hold onto the starting job for the remainder of the season. Pocic isn’t going to be back this year, and he’s going to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Of course, that’s not to say that the Browns should commit to Wypler for the long run after a strong game. Then again, it was an encouraging sign, and he’ll be under the scope for the remainder of the campaign to see what he can do.

The Browns will have to spend at least one first-round pick on their offensive line in 2026. They will most likely lose Joel Bitonio, who’s considering retirement, and Wyatt Teller will also be a free agent.

If that wasn’t enough, Dawand Jones and Jack Conklin’s injury-proneness leaves a big need for at least two new offensive tackles.

Clearly, finding at least one of those replacements would be a big win.

