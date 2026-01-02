Zac Taylor Sends 2-Word Warning Message To Browns

The Cleveland Browns will have their season finale this Sunday, taking on an old foe in the Cincinnati Bengals. Although both teams are out of the playoff running, they are determined to send a message and end the year with a win.

While speaking to the press, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said he has every intention of taking down the Browns and even said that his team’s New Year’s resolution is to “beat Cleveland.”

With a slightly better record, the odds may be in Cincinnati’s favor, but the Browns could still make an impact, and one of their players might make history, even if Cleveland loses.

The Bengals confirmed that they will have Joe Burrow on the field during Sunday’s game, marking just the eighth time that he has played this year due to a turf toe injury that kept him on the sidelines for nine games.

Myles Garrett is close to taking home the single-season sack record. With just one sack of Burrow, he will be able to ink his name in the history books.

Beyond that, this game will be important for both teams and a way to position themselves before next season. For the Browns, it’ll be the final chance for quarterback Shedeur Sanders to show that he can keep his starting position when next year starts. There is no doubt that the team’s front office and ownership will be closely watching and weighing their options.

This could be the last contest for Kevin Stefanski as head coach, and several other Cleveland figures could be leaving in the offseason, too. The Bengals are also hoping to turn a corner after a disappointing campaign, which gives them plenty of reasons to dig deep and aim for a win.

