Za’Darius Smith Debuts Stunning New Look At OTAs

Cleveland Browns fans could easily recognize defensive lineman Za’Darius Smith as a 6-foot-4 athlete with long dreads flowing out from the back of his helmet.

Until this week, that is.

As the team began OTAs on Tuesday, Smith decided to shed more than just offensive linemen attempting to block the athlete.

The Browns’ official Twitter account shared a video of the athlete debuting his new hairstyle at the start of Cleveland’s three-day team workout.

“Call me the new guy with the haircut,” Smith said in the video clip.

In the video, Smith runs out onto the practice field showing off his new cut when an unidentified male yells out about his new haircut.

“Ah, you like it?” Smith asks before continuing his trot out to the practice field.

The video continues with Smith showing off his dance moves and talking about his freshly cut hair.

Smith is seen later wearing a hair cover over his head while he goes through a drill in the light-hearted video clip.

The Browns acquired Smith last year from the Minnesota Vikings via trade.

Smith started 16 games for Cleveland in 2023, finishing second on the team with 5.5 sacks.

In the offseason, Smith signed a two-year, $23 million contract with Cleveland to keep the veteran – entering his 10th year in the NFL – with the team through the end of the 2025 season.

Smith has played 123 games as a pro with four different NFL franchises, starting his career with AFC North rival Baltimore in 2015.

NEXT:

Browns Finalize 90-Man Roster With WR Signing