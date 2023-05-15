Browns Nation

Za’Darius Smith Has A Clear Message For Myles Garrett

By

Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Minnesota Vikings participates in warmups prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ defense just got a lot better.

GM Andrew Berry fulfilled his promise of bringing in more veteran expertise by trading for three-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith.

The Browns sent the Minnesota Vikings a couple of fifth-round picks (2024 and 2025), landing a 2025 sixth and seventh-round pick alongside the star defender.

Notably, it seems like Smith can’t wait to team up with Myles Garrett and put some pressure on the opposing QB, as he took to Twitter to send a simple message: ‘Let’s Eat.’

The 30-year-old will round up an elite pass-rushing duo with Garrett.

He’s one of just five players with 10+ sacks in three of the past four seasons, with Garrett being one of the others.

Za’Darius is coming off a 10-sack campaign with the Vikings, but it became evident that he was ready to embrace another challenge after bidding the fans farewell early in March.

Smith signed a three-year deal worth $42 million with the Vikings, a team that’s now looking to cut back expenses and get younger, so a trade made sense for both parties.

Also, he suffered a nagging knee injury in the second half of last season, with him only being able to log 1.5 sacks after getting 8.5 in the first seven games of the campaign.

Smith’s addition is the cherry on top of the sundae for Jim Schwartz’s new-look defense, joining the likes of Ogbonnia Okoronkow, Juan Thornhill,  and Dalvin Tomlinson.

Rival quarterbacks might have nightmares with this new promising defensive unit for years to come.

