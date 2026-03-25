Browns Send Clear Signal About QB Prospect Interest

The Cleveland Browns went into the 2025 season with five quarterbacks, and if you fast forward a year later until the present day, it’s still unclear who the franchise quarterback is and if he is already on the roster. Shedeur Sanders is the leader in the clubhouse to start Week 1 in 2026, while Deshaun Watson is still in town to serve as competition as well.

Many are of the belief that the Browns will be in the market for another rookie quarterback in the 2026 draft, especially considering the fact that they have the sixth and 24th overall picks in the first round. One name has been linked to the team quite a bit, but with Andrew Berry skipping Alabama’s Pro Day, those rumors may start to quiet down a bit.

Consensus No. 2 quarterback prospect Ty Simpson brought plenty of scouts and front office executives to Alabama’s Pro Day, but Berry was not one of them, according to ESPN’s Tony Grossi.

“As for those Ty Simpson-to-Browns rumors, Andrew Berry did not attend Alabama pro day,” Grossi posted on X.

As for those Ty Simpson-to-Browns rumors, Andrew Berry did not attend Alabama pro day. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) March 25, 2026

Simpson is starting to get more and more buzz with some in the media even believing he is a better prospect than projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. It’s not easy to find a suitor for him, given the game of quarterback musical chairs that took place this offseason, but the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals make a lot of sense as teams that clearly don’t have a young potential franchise QB on the roster.

The Browns still have major needs at left tackle and wide receiver, which is where most believe the team will go with its first two picks. Of course, a trade could always be in the cards to accumulate more assets, but with two needs that stick out far beyond the rest, it would be a minor surprise to see the Browns address QB over either of those positions.

The plan looks to be that the front office wants to give Shedeur Sanders a legitimate shot with adequate help around him. He didn’t have that in 2025, and if he can’t succeed in 2026 with an improved offense and a new system, the Browns have their answer and can go QB hunting again in the 2027 draft.

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Analyst Points To Browns’ Biggest Roster Concerns