Analyst Points To Browns’ Biggest Roster Concerns

The 2026 NFL season doesn’t kick off for several months, which is good news for teams like the Cleveland Browns, who have a lot of work to do as it relates to building their roster. Cleveland has added some pieces thus far, but most analysts and fans believe that there’s still a lot of work left to be done.

After winning just eight games over the past two seasons, it’s evident that the Browns need to make some major roster changes if they want to be competitive moving forward.

Having the right quarterback is a high priority, as is adding more wide receiver help and better offensive linemen, which is what analyst Zachary Pereles mentioned in a recent CBS article.

“Offensive line and wide receiver are the two most glaring needs here, but ultimately, protecting the blindside of whomever gets the call at quarterback is crucial. Dawand Jones struggled to get on the field and struggled when on the field, too. Fano could be the answer at left tackle or at a guard spot. The Browns need help all over, even after adding Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins and Tytus Howard this offseason,” Pereles wrote.

While Pereles mentioned wide receivers as a positional group for the Browns to target, he believes it’s even more imperative that the offensive line gets a boost sooner rather than later. They could find the best quarterback prospect in the world, but if he doesn’t get the right offensive line in front of him, it’ll all be for naught.

Pereles did call out that the Browns have already addressed the position this offseason, but recognized that it’s still not enough. They face tough defensive competition in the AFC North, and if they want to have any chances of winning that division, protecting the quarterback will be priority No. 1.

Adding a wide receiver or two certainly can’t hurt their offense, especially since they effectively had no depth at the position outside of Jerry Jeudy last year, but they still need a stronger offensive line to support all of their skill position players.

The draft should be a strong outlet for the Browns to add to these marquee positions, but it will see what their strategy ends up being when the night comes around.

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