3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Bengals

The best Halloween celebration in Ohio kicks off tonight at FirstEnergy Stadium.

And the Cleveland Browns will try to keep a few streaks to ensure the home crowd gets a real treat.

Kevin Stefanski has never lost to the Bengals and Myles Garrett wants to keep a sack streak intact.

And Nick Chubb has ideas about another big game on national television.

It doesn’t matter that the Bengals are favored and coming off 2 big wins.

And it matters less that the Browns limp in on a 4-game losing streak.

Cleveland owns Cincinnati lately and Joe Burrow’s frustration will continue.

Here are 3 bold predictions for the Browns-Bengals game.

It’s a Halloween Score-Fest

Jacoby Brissett is no Joe Burrow, but that doesn’t mean he can’t put points on the board.

Cleveland’s defense is getting healthier and that will make a difference.

But Burrows’ determination to pull out a victory makes for quite the challenge.

Most Rush TD in the @NFL Nick Chubb 8

Jamaal Williams 6

Jalen Hurts 6pic.twitter.com/oWC2NpEnNC — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 23, 2022

Either defense can come up big at any moment.

But Nick Chubb, Joe Mixon, Amari Cooper, and Tee Higgins win more battles than not.

And that adds up to 30-plus points by each team.

Field Goals Count, Too

Kevin Stefanski loves his fourth-down opportunities.

But this week’s game is the first of what might be years of head-to-head matchups between two stars.

Cincinnati’s Evan McPherson has the early edge on Cleveland’s rookie kicker.

Cade York from WAYYYYY DOWNTOWN to give the Browns the lead! 😱 pic.twitter.com/UoI4b2FKl9 — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) September 11, 2022

But Cade York will settle down and eventually enter the conversation of great AFC North kickers.

Justin Tucker might not be impressed yet.

But Stefanski will let York match 50-yarders with his Bengals’ counterpart.

Burrow Is Haunted By Garrett

Myles Garrett might not know what Halloween costume he will wear tonight.

But if he goes as a football player, that is scary enough for Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati invested in some off-season upgrades on their offensive line.

One #Browns player thats always given Bengals QB Joe Burrow Problems: Myles Garrett In their 3 matchups 4.5 sacks

2 FF

13 pressures Look for JuraSACK Myles to harass the leagues most sacked QB Monday night pic.twitter.com/lEbdFum1A2 — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) October 27, 2022

It won’t make a difference tonight though.

Garrett will roll over, through, and around double teams and chips from kickoff until the final whistle.

And he’ll put up a 2-sack effort in the Browns’ upset victory.