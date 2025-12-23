3 Browns Players Among Top Vote-Getters For Pro Bowl Games

Despite a discouraging season overall, the Cleveland Browns do have some players who are having excellent individual campaigns. Three veterans in particular have built on their already impressive reputations to remain among the NFL’s elite.

Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, and Joel Bitonio are enhancing their Browns’ legacies with stellar play amid ongoing difficult circumstances. Each of them serves as an example of what the franchise should want its players to look like.

Because of that, the three finished among the top vote-getters for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games.

“Player selections for the Pro Bowl Games are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting as one-third toward determining the all-star players who will be selected to this year’s Pro Bowl Games. NFL players and coaches voted on Friday. The AFC and NFC player rosters for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games will be announced tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET,” Tom Pelissero wrote on X.

Final top 10 by position in fan voting. pic.twitter.com/6KCyp0Rbre — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2025

Despite a season for the ages and about to achieve the single-season sacks record, Garrett was just second in the voting among defensive ends, behind Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers. It would be the seventh Pro Bowl selection for Garrett, who, with 22.0 sacks, needs just one more in the final two games to break the mark of 22.5 that is shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.

Ward is 10th in the voting among cornerbacks. He has four previous Pro Bowl selections and this year extended his streak of at least one interception in all eight of his NFL seasons.

Despite being hampered by multiple injuries, Bitonio is fifth in the voting among guards. He has been named to the Pro Bowl for seven straight seasons. The 2026 Pro Bowl Games will be held Feb. 3 in San Francisco, during the week leading up to Super Bowl LX.

They consist of various skills competitions and are highlighted by an AFC vs. NFC flag football game.

