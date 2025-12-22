Analyst Sends Warning To Browns About Drafting QB In 2026

Picking a quarterback in the 2026 draft would definitely inject some new energy into the Cleveland Browns’ roster, but that move would come with certain risks. Not only would it be a gamble, but the team would have to ensure he is properly developed by the right coaches.

On ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo said he frankly does not trust the Browns’ head coach with a new quarterback, and based on what he has seen with previous QBs, he doesn’t think that Kevin Stefanski has what it takes to develop one.

“I don’t want Kevin Stefanski to develop the next quarterback, I don’t. He’s best with a veteran quarterback,” Rizzo said.

There are a few promising quarterback prospects who may be in the draft, most notably Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore. Both of those young players would attract a lot of attention, and the Browns would certainly consider them.

However, Stefanski has had nothing but bad luck with his quarterbacks this year, and part of it may be him. Shedeur Sanders, for example, wasn’t given a chance to start until weeks into the new season, and many people feel that Stefanski completely fumbled that situation, even when he was finally on the field.

As for Dillon Gabriel, the results so far have been less than flattering, another reason why certain analysts like Rizzo do not trust him. The idea of him trying to push another QB in the right direction could be a recipe for disaster. Rizzo claimed that Stefanski does best with a veteran quarterback.

Would the Browns be wise to look around the league for another seasoned QB instead of acquiring a new one for Stefanski, given his track record?

