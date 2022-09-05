Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Key Matchups To Watch In Browns Panthers Game

3 Key Matchups To Watch In Browns Panthers Game

By

Cleveland Browns players enter the field from the tunnel during the NFL regular season football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
(Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire)

 

Kevin Stefanski finally gets to show us how his offense evolves with a new quarterback.

There are a few clues about the changes as the Cleveland Browns travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers.

Fans hope the release of fullback Johnny Stanton means we’ll finally see Kareem Hunt line up next to Nick Chubb.

And waiting until this week to sign a third tight end alludes to the diminished use of 3-tight end packages.

We’ll see if Jacoby Brissett lets Stefanski run something closer to a Deshaun Watson attack than a Baker Mayfield offense.

Of course, most folks might be more interested to see how Mayfield runs the Panthers’ offense.

But Browns fans simply want to see Mayfield run, with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney hot on his trail.

Cleveland’s former signal-caller is the key to saving head coach Matt Rhule’s job.

And Browns fans aren’t the only ones waiting to see if the Browns’ vaunted secondary can shut him down.

But here are 3 other key matchups that will determine the outcome of Sunday’s game.

 

Panthers’ Brian Burns vs. Browns’ Right Tackle

Cleveland’s signing of former Steeler right tackle Joe Haeg heightens questions about Jack Conklin’s availability for the season opener.

Last season, injuries to Conklin and swing tackle Chris Hubbard pushed rookie James Hudson and guard Blake Hance into service.

Hubbard played in all the preseason games, but now comes word he hasn’t practiced in over a week.

Speculation that neither Hubbard nor Conklin will be ready for Carolina has Carolina’s right edge rusher, Brian Burns, salivating.

Burns came up with 9 sacks off the right edge in his 2021 Pro Bowl season one year after grabbing another 9 sacks off the left side.

He also tallied 39 QB hits and 21 tackles for a loss over the past 2 seasons among 108 total tackles.

Carolina lists him as their left-side edge rusher heading into his contract season.

James Hudson and Haeg could have their hands full protecting Brissett’s right side.

 

Nick Chubb vs. Damien Wilson, and Jeremy Chinn? 

One can argue that Carolina benefitted from a light schedule to keep its defense ranked among league leaders for much of 2021.

And while they wound up with the 4th-ranked pass defense, they were a more modest 15th-ranked unit against the run.

With Jacoby Brissett behind center, most expect Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to spearhead the Browns’ attack.

Cleveland’s strong interior line should make short work of Carolina’s tackles, leaving the middle linebacker to deal with runners.

Damien Wilson finished last year with 106 tackles, but he was not the most tackles for a Carolina defender.

That honor went to the safety behind Wilson, Jeremy Chinn, someone the Browns runners expect to keep busy again on Sunday.

Carolina can stack the box and bring Chinn in close to counter a run-heavy offense and dare Brissett to throw.

But if Stefanski doesn’t take the bait, Chubb and the rest of the rushing offense are up for the challenge.

 

JOK, Anthony Walker vs Christian McCaffrey

Carolina has a dominant running back of their own for Joe Woods’ defense to worry about.

Injuries diminished Christian McCaffrey’s numbers in 2021.

But whenever he was in the game, even coming off injuries, McCaffrey was a difference-maker.

Carolina’s perennial All-Pro can make even the best defensive front look silly at times.

And after watching Cleveland’s defensive tackles struggle in the preseason, the linebackers better be ready to help.

Anthony Walker was re-signed to cover the middle again after a team-leading 113-tackles in just 13 games last year.

But fans shouldn’t be surprised to see the speedy Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah shadowing the Panthers’ star.

Walker and JOK will need to bring their best pass defense and tackling skills to contain McCaffrey.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/5/22)
Cleveland Browns v Jacksonville Jaguars
3 Bold Predictions For Browns Versus Panthers
Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
3 Players To Watch In Browns Vs Panthers Game

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/5/22)

No more pages to load