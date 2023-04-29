Browns Nation

3 Things To Know About Isaiah McGuire

Defensive lineman Isaiah Mcguire of Missouri participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

When Jadeveon Clowney was sent home before the 2022 regular-season finale, it signaled the end of his time in Cleveland.

Clowney’s eventual release from the franchise on March 15 also signaled a need for a new edge rusher.

With the 126th overall selection in the fourth round of the draft, the Cleveland Browns addressed that need.

Here are three things to know about new Browns defensive end Isaiah McGuire.

 

1) Four Year Player for Missouri

After committing to the University of Missouri from Tulsa’s Union High School, McGuire played four years for the Tigers.

McGuire’s college career began slow with just 22 total tackles and three sacks in his first two years.

However, he developed into a fine starter in his final two seasons, picking up 95 total tackles and 14.5 total sacks in 2021 and 2022 combined.

He was voted second-team All-Conference after the 2022 season.

Not only did McGuire showcase his ability on the field, he was a consummate teammate as well and was voted a team captain for his senior year.

 

2) Great Size for an EDGE

McGuire comes to Cleveland as a 6’4, 268-pound defensive end.

During the NFL Combine, he blazed to a 4.76 40-yard dash time, showing the speed he used to net 8.5 sacks in 2022.

Although NFL scouts noted pre-draft that McGuire has some weaknesses to address, they universally believe he is ready for the next step.

The Browns are more than excited to add his size and motor to their roster.

“Isaiah is a long defensive end with some good pass rush upside,” Browns Director of Player Personnel Dan Saganey said. “We’re going to be an attacking up-the-field defense and looking forward to seeing him rush off of the edge. We do think he eventually has the ability to rush inside, as well. High-motor player who has been very productive in the SEC and again excited to add to the d-line any chance we get. Just like the o-line room, as well.”

McGuire’s former Missouri teammates believe that he was the best edge rusher in the entire nation.

“You guys have seen it. He’s the best player on our defense for two years now,” said fellow defensive lineman Darius Robinson. “He’s the best defensive end in the country, just flat out if you just simply watch the tape. I’m just so happy for him. We’ve definitely seen these days coming.”

 

3) Former Teammate of Jordan Elliott

When McGuire arrives in Cleveland, he will see a familiar face in former college teammate Jordan Elliott.

Elliott has been a member of the Browns organization since 2020.

Before he became a pro, Elliott and McGuire were Missouri teammates during the 2019 season.

“I definitely looked up to [Elliott] in terms of doing the right things, really taking care of your body and making sure that you’re mentally locked in for the game and whatever opponent was coming up,” McGuire said. “So definitely good to be alongside him again.”

Assuming all goes well for McGuire, he may soon line up next to Elliott for Cleveland.

Of course, McGuire is also looking forward to learning the finer points of NFL edge play from Myles Garrett.

“I’m really excited to pick his brain and learn from him and have him as a mentor for this upcoming stage of my life,” McGuire said.

