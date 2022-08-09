Browns Nation

3 Things To Watch For In Browns’ First Preseason Game

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

There is a lot of hoopla surrounding the 2022 Cleveland Browns.

This team will take the field for the first time this season on Friday night in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.

Preseason does not always elicit a lot of fan interest, but this year it will because of the drastic roster changes.

Here are three things (or position groups) to watch for in this first preseason game.

 

1. Quarterbacks

There has been so much offseason talk about the Browns quarterbacks that it is a foregone conclusion that fans will tune in to see this new quarterback room.

The Browns have four quarterbacks on the roster: Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs, and Josh Rosen.

How many quarterbacks will play and for how long, are key questions that currently only Kevin Stefanski knows.

Associated with the new quarterbacks is a brand new starting center: Nick Harris.

Though Harris filled in at center at times for J.C. Tretter, the job is now his, and watching him handle the snaps and ball exchange with the quarterbacks will also be interesting.

 

2. Wide Receivers

The second most talked about position for the Browns this offseason has been wide receiver.

Veteran leadership previously provided by Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., and Rashard Higgins has left the building.

It has been replaced by a great player in Amari Cooper, but the question mark is who will step up and play well as the QB2.

The group is young with Donovan Peoples-Jones as the most experienced in his third NFL season.

David Bell is a rookie with great expectations attached to him, so much so that the Browns did not feel the need to get more depth at the position during the offseason.

Anthony Schwartz, entering his second season, is expected to step up also.

 

3. Kicker

Potentially the biggest upgrade on the 2022 Browns team is at the kicker position.

Rookie Cade York has long-time Browns fans thinking of the Phil Dawson era which marked accuracy and precision, qualities that recent Browns kickers have unfortunately lacked.

York has been awesome at training camp, but seeing him in a packed stadium lining up to make big kicks is a very exciting proposition for Browns fans and the organization itself.

 

Conclusion

Football is back, and preseason football just whets the appetite for the regular season.

It has been an extremely long offseason so watching actual football games (even preseason ones) versus dealing with off-the-field headlines will serve as a much-needed change of pace.

