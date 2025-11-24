Browns Nation

Monday, November 24, 2025
Dylan Sampson Had Funny Reaction To His 66-Yard TD On Sunday

Dylan Sampson Had Funny Reaction To His 66-Yard TD On Sunday

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a win in Week 12 over the Las Vegas Raiders, a result that was a pleasant surprise to the fanbase. The Raiders aren’t a tough opponent on paper, but for this Browns team, any opponent can give them challenges.

Thankfully, Shedeur Sanders and the offense were able to get things moving well enough to get some momentum, and the defense came up with key stops when necessary.

One of the biggest turning points in the game came when Dylan Sampson scampered for a 66-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, putting the exclamation point on this dominant win.

Sampson seemed surprised to watch the film on this run, as the Browns’ official X page showcased in a postgame video.

“Ooo, I kinda sped up on they,” Sampson said.

Browns’ Young Core Gives Team Real Hope For The Future

Sampson was pleasantly surprised with himself on this play, turning on the jets when he got past the defenders. He might not be the Browns’ lead back, but he serves a vital role on this team, especially when fellow rookie Quinshon Judkins needs a breather.

Between Sampson, Judkins, and Sanders, along with several impressive youngsters on the roster, the Browns have some pieces that they can be excited about heading into the 2026 season. They might not have a great outlook for the 2025 campaign, but with a bright future, the front office could have more confidence and build this team out even more.

It takes time to build a competent offense in this league, but for the first time in perhaps many years, Browns fans have hope, at the very least, that this team’s future is going to be better than the past.

Andrew Elmquist
Andrew Elmquist
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the

Browns Nation