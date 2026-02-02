A Browns Star Earned High Praise From Tom Brady

Myles Garrett is almost certain to walk away with the Defensive Player of the Year award when the NFL hands out its honors during Super Bowl Weekend. However, recognition from arguably the greatest player of all-time may be even more significant.

Former quarterback Tom Brady hands out his own set of postseason awards as an analyst for FOX Sports. He has a unique perspective because he faced some of the best defensive players ever during his long championship career.

For the 2025 season, Brady is selecting the Browns star as his major award winner, Defensive Player of the Year.

“All you great defensive players: J.J. Watt, Aaron Donald, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, you made it a pain in my a**. You guys were so good, and you know what, to add to this year, Myles Garrett. Broke my buddy Michael Strahan’s record, which is absolutely insane. The impact he has on every game is second to none. He’s just a hardworking guy. He’s got a great motor and he knocks people out,” Brady said.

Garrett did have a campaign for the ages, posting 23.0 sacks to break the NFL single-season record of 22.5 that was shared by Strahan and T.J. Watt. It took him until the fourth quarter of the final game, but Garrett was able to set the mark.

He had put himself in a position to do so with an incredible stretch of 13.0 sacks in a four-game span earlier in the season. It was highlighted by a five-sack game against the New England Patriots, who will be playing in Super Bowl XL against the Seattle Seahawks.

After starting the season with four sacks in three games, Garrett did not get one in the next three contests before going on an impressive run. Over the final 11 games, he had at least one-half sack in all but one of them.

As Brady said, that’s despite being the focus of every opponent’s game plan, and facing a steady diet of double-teams and chip blocks. Though the Browns’ defense was outstanding overall, with the notable additions of rookies Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger, Garrett was clearly one of a kind.

He now has 125.5 career sacks in his 134 NFL games. He was also named All-Pro for a third straight season and fifth time overall.

After finally getting a contract extension prior to the season, Garrett should be in line to add to those impressive totals for the Browns for years to come.

