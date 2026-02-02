Browns Are Facing An Uncomfortable Reality With Jim Schwartz

The Cleveland Browns had to know that choosing Todd Monken over Jim Schwartz as their head coach would create an awkward situation. But they likely didn’t expect it to be this uncomfortable.

Schwartz was reportedly so upset with the decision that he stormed out of the building and claimed he would no longer work for the Browns, even though he has one year left on his contract. However, the sides have yet to part ways.

That’s because the Browns may need Schwartz as much as he needs them. It’s hard to argue that Cleveland will find someone better to replace him as defensive coordinator. In addition, though Schwartz would draw interest elsewhere if he were available, opportunities around the NFL are running out.

So, the continued connection may be necessary, which has analyst Ken Carman raising a big question about Schwartz’s return, saying it might be more trouble than it’s worth.

“He packed his boxes and he left. He was telling people goodbye, now he’s gonna come back in? You just had a five-win season, and it was filled with controversy. Do I really want to invite that back?” Carman said.

Monken seems to be letting this situation play out on its own, filling out his offensive coaching staff while waiting on the defense. He may understand that Schwartz’s reaction was to be expected, and he’s leaving room for all sides to cool down.

However, the new head coach may be facing a divided locker room no matter what happens. If Schwartz leaves, his defensive players could be very upset that not only is he no longer in charge of the team, but he’s gone for good.

If Schwartz does stay, it’s bound to be an uneasy working relationship to start. However, as veteran coaches with long tenures, he and Monken might understand that sticking together could be best for them and the Browns.

If Schwartz does not retire, his hand could be forced as his most mentioned potential landing spot, the San Francisco 49ers, has been taken off the board. They are reportedly going to hire Raheem Morris as their new defensive coordinator.

So, despite how strange it may seem, Schwartz could come back to his Browns’ office after all.

