A Former Browns LB Has Made An Appearance At OTAs

Having a strong veteran presence around could inspire every team, and the 2023 Cleveland Browns are no exception to that rule.

Hopefully, they’ll get some motivation after seeing former star LB D’Qwell Jackson in attendance at OTAs, as they’ll need all the help they can get ahead of a make-or-break season.

Former #Browns LB D’Qwell Jackson here today at OTAs. Not sure capacity yet pic.twitter.com/C2urEDPK1I — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 24, 2023

The Browns have prioritized revamping their defense in the offseason, hiring Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator and bringing in some interesting pieces like Dalvin Tomlison, Za’Darius Smith, Juan Thornhill, and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

This new group of defensive stars could definitely use a pointer or two from one of the best and most impactful players in franchise history, and the fans will sure hope they can play up to that same intensity.

The Browns took Jackson with the No. 34 pick in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

The standout out of Maryland was the second-highest-ranked LB prospect in his class, and the Browns had to trade up to acquire his services.

It didn’t take long before he made his presence felt on the team, finishing third in total tackles in his rookie season and starting 13 games that year.

Jackson went on to spend eight years with the organization before a brief tenure with the Indianapolis Colts, earning one Pro Bowl selection.

Throughout the course of his career, he logged 1,190 total tackles, 18.5 sacks, 12 fumble recoveries, seven forced fumbles, nine interceptions, and three defensive touchdowns.