Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / A Former Browns LB Has Made An Appearance At OTAs

A Former Browns LB Has Made An Appearance At OTAs

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

Having a strong veteran presence around could inspire every team, and the 2023 Cleveland Browns are no exception to that rule.

Hopefully, they’ll get some motivation after seeing former star LB D’Qwell Jackson in attendance at OTAs, as they’ll need all the help they can get ahead of a make-or-break season.

The Browns have prioritized revamping their defense in the offseason, hiring Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator and bringing in some interesting pieces like Dalvin Tomlison, Za’Darius Smith, Juan Thornhill, and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

This new group of defensive stars could definitely use a pointer or two from one of the best and most impactful players in franchise history, and the fans will sure hope they can play up to that same intensity.

The Browns took Jackson with the No. 34 pick in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

The standout out of Maryland was the second-highest-ranked LB prospect in his class, and the Browns had to trade up to acquire his services.

It didn’t take long before he made his presence felt on the team, finishing third in total tackles in his rookie season and starting 13 games that year.

Jackson went on to spend eight years with the organization before a brief tenure with the Indianapolis Colts, earning one Pro Bowl selection.

Throughout the course of his career, he logged 1,190 total tackles, 18.5 sacks, 12 fumble recoveries, seven forced fumbles, nine interceptions, and three defensive touchdowns.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Insider Comments On Expectations For Myles Garrett In 2023

1 hour ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares A Strong Belief About The Deshaun Watson Contract

3 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Their QB Ranking For Deshaun Watson Ahead Of 2023 Season

22 hours ago

Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after a play in the fourth quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on November 06, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.

Za'Darius Smith Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Jersey Number

1 day ago

Former member of the Cleveland Browns Josh Cribbs poses with a fan during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Today's Josh Cribbs Announcement

1 day ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns CB Delivers First Pitch At Guardians Game

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns running back and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown attends Haute Living And Louis XIII Celebrate Jim Brown's 80th Birthday on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Browns Share The Top Moments Of Jim Brown's Legendary Career

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper's Beach Outfit Has Fans Talking

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns players walk off the field after the second day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 29, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.

2 Browns Rookies Who Should See The Most Playing Time

4 days ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

3 Browns Players Fighting For A Roster Spot This Offseason

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players Who Could Have Career Years In 2023

4 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Barack Obama Comments On Jim Brown's Death

5 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar talks with Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown before the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins on September 25, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Browns Release A Touching Tribute To Jim Brown

5 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns running back and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown attends Haute Living And Louis XIII Celebrate Jim Brown's 80th Birthday on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Fans React To Today's Jim Brown News

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Recently Hosted A RB For Workout

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

New Browns QB Gets A Welcome From NFL Legend

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Posts Video Showing Offseason Workout

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Announce Kickoff Times For Preseason Schedule

5 days ago

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a reception ahead of Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Browns Analyst Makes His Thoughts Clear About AFC North Division

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Analyst Calls One Recent Browns Rumor 'Bogus'

1 week ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sacking Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Analysts Debate If Browns Have The Best Pass-Rushing Duo

1 week ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

New Browns Safety Has A Message For Doubters

1 week ago

Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after a play in the fourth quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on November 06, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Analyst Praises Za'Darius Smith For Recent Comments

1 week ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says 1 Browns Rookie 'Passes The Eye Test'

1 week ago

Browns Insider Comments On Expectations For Myles Garrett In 2023

No more pages to load