A Major Turning Point Could Be Coming For Shedeur Sanders

The season is just about over for the Cleveland Browns, and most fans are looking ahead to 2026 and beyond. But even though there is excitement about what could be around the corner, there is more uncertainty than ever.

A lot of that uncertainty centers around Shedeur Sanders, who wants to remain the team’s starting quarterback next season. However, that isn’t guaranteed.

Speaking on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Zac Jackson spoke about what Sanders can do to improve the narrative around him and secure his spot as a starter next year. He said that Sanders needs a “monster game” to end the season.

“I don’t expect him to have a big game. But, you’re right, that’s the one thing that can change the discussion,” Jackson said.

So far, Sanders has racked up seven touchdowns, nearly 1,300 yards, and 10 interceptions. His rookie season has been marked with moments of real promise and progress, as well as disappointing decisions and the sort of inexperience and discomfort that comes with being an NFL rookie.

He has just one last chance to make a point on Sunday when his Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson believes that a terrific game could end the season on a high note and perhaps give Sanders what he wants: job security.

However, the truth is that the Browns could be plotting some big moves in the upcoming draft. They may consider acquiring another quarterback if the opportunity arises. If that happens, Sanders’ chance of coming back as a starter will diminish.

Some people believe that Sanders would have performed better this year had he been given an earlier opportunity. Others feel that he would have thrived with a stronger offensive line around him.

No matter the reasons, Sanders’ first season hasn’t been as remarkable as some had expected.

A final, great game could help him and lay the groundwork for an even better second season, but nothing is promised, and Sanders’ fate is ultimately in the hands of Cleveland’s front office.

