A Surprise Candidate Has Emerged In Browns’ Coaching Search

The Cleveland Browns’ head coaching search has taken another unexpected turn, with Commanders run game coordinator and running backs coach Anthony Lynn emerging as a new candidate.

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that Lynn recently completed an in-person interview with the Browns, marking his first formal meeting with the organization during this hiring cycle.

“NEW: I’m told Anthony Lynn just completed an in-person interview with the Cleveland #Browns, per league source. It was Lynn’s first interview with Cleveland, I’m told,” Anderson wrote.

NEW: I’m told Anthony Lynn just completed an in-person interview with the Cleveland #Browns, per league source. It was Lynn’s first interview with Cleveland, I’m told. https://t.co/qFgx2OHZ2P — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 25, 2026

Lynn, 57, is best known for his time as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017 to 2020, where he compiled a 33–31 record and guided the team to a playoff appearance in 2018. That season, the Chargers finished 12–4 and defeated the Ravens in the Wild Card round before falling to New England in the divisional playoffs.

Since leaving Los Angeles, Lynn has rebuilt his résumé as an assistant, serving as offensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions, assistant head coach and running backs coach with the San Francisco 49ers, and most recently as Washington’s run game coordinator.

Cleveland’s interest in Lynn is notable given the current direction of the search. Much of the attention has centered on younger offensive minds such as Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, along with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, as the in-house option. Lynn represents a different profile: an experienced former head coach with ties to the organization and a reputation for leadership in the locker room.

The Browns have also drawn attention for their unusually detailed and data-driven interview process, which reportedly includes personality assessments, written evaluations, and multi-stage interviews.

While no decision is expected immediately, Lynn’s emergence expands an already crowded finalist pool and reinforces the idea that the Browns are keeping their options open.

NEXT:

3 Browns Coaching Finalists Already Agree To One Major Decision