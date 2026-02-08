A Surprising Draft Scenario Is Being Floated For The Browns

It’s true that anything can happen when it comes to the NFL Draft. Think back to just last year, when it didn’t seem likely that the Cleveland Browns would trade away the No. 2 overall pick and then somehow wind up with Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.

So, whenever a potential scenario comes up, it’s impossible to dismiss it until its time officially passes. That’s why Browns fans may be excited by a thought put forward by Bleacher Report regarding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

In it, the Browns are linked to a possible trade with the Raiders that would give the top choice to Cleveland, which could then select quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

“While unexpected, the Las Vegas Raiders could go through the predraft cycle and not be enamored with Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft. The New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and possibly even the Los Angeles Rams should jump at the chance to gain possession of the No. 1 overall pick and finally land their franchise quarterback,” Brent Sobleski wrote.

Though such an outcome is hard to foresee, it is the Raiders being talked about, so it can’t be ruled out completely. There is a chance that Mendoza and new Las Vegas head coach Klint Kubiak just don’t mesh, or the QB makes it clear that it’s not where he wants to start his NFL career. Maybe part-owner Tom Brady doesn’t like what he sees from the Indiana product, either.

If the pick is put on the market, the Browns have as good a chance as anyone to trade for it, as they hold two first-round picks, including No. 6 overall. The New York Jets would provide stiff competition, as they also have two first-round selections, including No. 2 overall, and three more in the 2027 draft.

The Los Angeles Rams also have two first-round picks in the upcoming draft, but they are lower than what the Browns and Jets could offer. The Rams would likely have to part with a top player or two, which they are unlikely to do if NFL MVP Matthew Stafford returns for another season as their quarterback.

So, for now, Browns fans can dream about getting that No. 1 pick, which could have been in their grasp already had they not won three games with Sanders down the stretch in 2025.

NEXT:

Browns Face Major Question After Jim Schwartz’s Exit