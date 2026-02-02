One Browns Situation Can’t Be Avoided Much Longer

The Cleveland Browns solved one major dilemma, and in the process created another. Hiring a head coach was inarguably the most important matter at hand, but now, figuring out what happens at defensive coordinator is having major ramifications throughout the organization.

It’s been almost a week since Todd Monken was hired as head coach and Jim Schwartz was told he would not be. Now, despite an understandably upset Schwartz reportedly making it abundantly clear he has no interest in sticking around, a resolution on his status has not yet been reached.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot said that the situation can’t be avoided much longer, and that Monken needs to know Schwartz’s plans.

“A conversation between the Browns and DC Jim Schwartz must take place soon because he’s under contract for two more years and Todd Monken must know his plans. At this point, the rest of the defensive staff remains intact,” Cabot wrote on X.

At this point, neither side may have anyplace else to turn. With open jobs filling up around the NFL, Schwartz may be the best choice to run the Browns’ defense, based on its performance under his guidance the past three seasons, and Monken may not be able to find a worthy replacement at this point in the hiring cycle.

Of course, if Schwartz does leave, either by retiring or some other means, one of his assistants could be promoted. However, they may be too loyal to take the job knowing what happened to their well-respected boss during the search to replace Kevin Stefanski.

Monken also likely has a contact or two he can call on, based on his lengthy coaching history in both college and the NFL. He has been able to fill out his offensive staff at a rapid rate while waiting for the other side of the ball to work itself out.

The Browns fulfilled their desire for an offensive-minded head coach in an attempt to improve one of the worst units in the NFL over the past two seasons. However, in doing so, they may have inadvertently set back their defense, which has been the recent strength of the team.

So, hopefully, everyone involved is working as hard as they can to resolve this matter in a way that will help the Browns, rather than hurt them.

