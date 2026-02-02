Jim Schwartz’s Situation Just Got More Interesting

Jim Schwartz knows he isn’t the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, but his ultimate fate for this NFL season and beyond has yet to be determined. Though it may seem unlikely, the possibility remains that he will return as the defensive coordinator under Todd Monken.

Unfortunately for the 59-year-old, he may not have another option, other than retirement. A potential landing spot is no longer available after one of the latest hires during this year’s cycle.

Schwartz had been mentioned as a potential candidate to become the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. However, they have decided to hire Raheem Morris, who was fired as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons after their season ended.

As insider Jeff Schudel points out, that recent coaching move could have an effect on Schwartz’s return to the Browns.

“The 49ers have hired Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator. That is significant because Jim Schwartz was linked to the job when he didn’t get the Browns head coaching job. Todd Monken did. Chances of Schwartz returning as DC just got better,” Schudel posted on X.

The 49ers had a vacancy at the position after Robert Saleh left to become head coach of the Tennessee Titans. Ironically, former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is replacing Morris with the Falcons.

Complicating matters for both the Browns and Schwartz is that he still has one year remaining on his contract with the organization. Despite the fact that he reportedly vowed to no longer work for the team, cleaned out his office, and said goodbye to several people, the sides have yet to part ways.

It is unknown if his contractual obligation to the Browns prevented him from actively pursuing the 49ers’ opening. Cleveland could have let him do so, and, if necessary, worked out some form of compensation, likely a late-round draft pick, in return for letting him move on.

It is unknown where Monken stands on the situation with Schwartz, as the new head coach has been busy filling out his offensive staff in the meantime. Such a pairing could cause a very uncomfortable environment around the team, but it also could be what’s best for the Browns, at least next season.

Whatever the case, a final decision needs to be made sooner rather than later so Monken can start building a new defensive staff, if necessary.

