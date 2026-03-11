Adam Schefter Reveals Major Update About Deshaun Watson

As the offseason continues and the Cleveland Browns keep making moves, fans are still wondering about the team’s quarterback situation. There is still no real clarity about who will be the starting QB next season, although the Browns have multiple options.

Appearing on Pat McAfee’s show, Adam Schefter gave everyone an update about Deshaun Watson, who is reportedly very much in the mix to take on the QB1 role.

According to him, numerous people believe that Watson will beat the competition around him and come out on top.

“Let me say this. There are people out there, and we’ll see how it unfolds, but there are people out there who believe that Deshaun Watson could very well be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns on opening day,” Schefter said.

Browns fans aren’t sure if Watson is the right choice, but they have never been given a really good opportunity to judge him in Cleveland. He has only played in 19 games since coming to the team and has missed a whole season due to injury and recovery. So far, he has created more headlines because of his off-field problems and contract than his playing.

But when he last played a full season in 2020, he led the league with 4,823 passing yards. If all of his troubles are truly behind him, there is no doubt that he can be a major contributor to the Browns and perhaps the key to getting their offense on the right track.

New head coach Todd Monken hasn’t shut down the idea of starting Watson. And recent reports have said that he has been looking great during practices. At the same time, Monken has also been very complimentary of Shedeur Sanders, too, so it’s obvious that he knows there are a few options before him.

The Browns are currently focused on free agency, and then their attention will turn toward the draft. But they are surely figuring out what they want to do with their quarterback, too. The answer may not come until training camp, when the team will pit Watson against Sanders and see who comes out on top.

Watson still has a good chance of becoming the team’s starting quarterback, and some people predict it will happen.

