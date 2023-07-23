Amari Cooper Suffers Minor Injury In Practice

Injuries are inevitable in the game of football.

However, when injuries happen during training camp, it’s a cause for concern for teams hoping to win a championship.

The Cleveland Browns began training camp by sidelining free agent acquisition Marquise Goodwin after the receiver was found to have blood clots in his legs and lungs during team OTA’s.

A number of other players including linebackers Anthony Walker and Sione Takitaki and pass catchers Anthony Schwartz, Michael Woods, and Jakeem Grant Sr. also did not participate in the opening of camp.

Then, on Saturday, the receiver room took another blow when second-year Browns player Amari Cooper left practice early due to an injury.

Cooper had core muscle surgery in February and spent several weeks in recovery.

After yesterday’s practice, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media that Cooper had sustained a “minor tweak.”

#Browns WR Amari Cooper will be day-to-day and the injury is considered minor, per GM Andrew Berry. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) July 23, 2023

Stefanski did not elaborate on which part of Cooper’s body he tweaked, but he did share that the injury was not related to Cooper’s surgery from February.

In Cooper’s first year with Cleveland in 2022, the receiver started in all 17 games and collected 78 passes for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns.

During his career, Cooper has missed only a few games with an injury.

In 2017, he was limited to 12 starts as a member of the Oakland Raiders and missed three starts in 2021 while playing with Dallas.

The Browns will monitor Cooper’s injury day-to-day to assess when he will be ready to return to practice.