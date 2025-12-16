Analyst Addresses Jon Gruden, Browns Rumors

Many reports have said that Jon Gruden is interested in becoming the head coach of an NFL team again. And there have been endless rumors about Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski possibly losing his job this offseason.

Therefore, it only makes sense that some people are considering Gruden coming to the Browns to take over the team and help them find success again. But not everyone feels this is a good idea.

In fact, speaking on his show on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo is very opposed to the idea of Gruden in Cleveland, stating that he is now too old and not capable of coming back into the league.

“The ship has sailed. I think Pete Carroll learned the hard way. It’s a grind. It’s a young man’s game,” Rizzo said.

There have been many rumors about Gruden over the last few years, and he has reportedly been considered in the college football world, too. That seems like a clear indication that he would take on a head coaching job if it were offered.

Gruden is now 62 years old, and he hasn’t been a coach since his final year running the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. A lot has changed since then, and becoming a coach again would take a lot of work, even if Gruden has attempted to stay plugged in and up to date.

Throughout his NFL career, Gruden has a 117-112 overall record and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002. The way he was fired by the Raiders and the controversy around him may make it hard for him to find another job in the NFL, and his age may be a challenge, too.

Still, his long history and series of accomplishments may give him a big boost.

Rizzo isn’t interested in Gruden joining the Browns, but he may find a different head coaching position somewhere else in the league.

