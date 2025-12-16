Insider Speculates About Kevin Stefanski’s Feelings In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been a competitive team in the past two years. Winning six of the past 25 games would get most head coaches fired, and even Bill Belichick found that out the hard way.

Some have speculated that Kevin Stefanski might be done with the Browns, and they think he might be sabotaging himself to get fired. Given that his record and reputation are at stake, that doesn’t sound likely. With that in mind, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot claimed that she believes that Stefanski wants to finish what he started in Cleveland.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, she argued that with more cap space and draft picks, this team could open ‘Super Bowl window No. 2’ next season with Kevin Stefanski at the helm.

“I would think so. I would think he would want to finish what he started here,” Cabot said.

Fair enough, but after having just two winning seasons in six years, it’s hard to believe that was anything close to a Super Bowl window. More than that, the Browns have only had a top-10 offense once in six years with Stefanski at the helm.

Stefanski might be a good coach; he may even be a great one. That being said, accountability matters.

It’s hard to bring the best out of the players when it seems that, no matter what happens, everybody will get to keep their jobs. This team has much more talent than one might tell by the record, and with no signs of improvement whatsoever, it’s almost impossible to justify running it back with the same people at the helm.

It goes beyond any type of logic.

