Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, December 16, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Speculates About Kevin Stefanski’s Feelings In Cleveland

Insider Speculates About Kevin Stefanski’s Feelings In Cleveland

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Speculates About Kevin Stefanski’s Feelings In Cleveland
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been a competitive team in the past two years. Winning six of the past 25 games would get most head coaches fired, and even Bill Belichick found that out the hard way.

Some have speculated that Kevin Stefanski might be done with the Browns, and they think he might be sabotaging himself to get fired. Given that his record and reputation are at stake, that doesn’t sound likely. With that in mind, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot claimed that she believes that Stefanski wants to finish what he started in Cleveland.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, she argued that with more cap space and draft picks, this team could open ‘Super Bowl window No. 2’ next season with Kevin Stefanski at the helm.

“I would think so. I would think he would want to finish what he started here,” Cabot said.

Fair enough, but after having just two winning seasons in six years, it’s hard to believe that was anything close to a Super Bowl window. More than that, the Browns have only had a top-10 offense once in six years with Stefanski at the helm.

Stefanski might be a good coach; he may even be a great one. That being said, accountability matters.

It’s hard to bring the best out of the players when it seems that, no matter what happens, everybody will get to keep their jobs. This team has much more talent than one might tell by the record, and with no signs of improvement whatsoever, it’s almost impossible to justify running it back with the same people at the helm.

It goes beyond any type of logic.

NEXT:  Browns Already Facing Long Odds Against Bills
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Bowl Votes Has Fans Talking
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois
Shedeur Sanders Given Brutal Report Card For Week 15 Performance
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Insider Notes What Shedeur Sanders Has To Show In Final 3 Games
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Stephen A. Smith, NBA analyst for ESPN, looks on before the Boston Celtics play the New York Knicks in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 16, 2025 in New York City.
Stephen A. Smith Raises Big Question About Kevin Stefanski
John Gruden
Analyst Addresses Jon Gruden, Browns Rumors
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 08: Linebacker Carson Schwesinger #49 and tight end Sal Cannella #87 of the Cleveland Browns run onto the field prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game at Bank of America Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Browns Already Facing Long Odds Against Bills
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation