Analyst Believes Browns’ HC Candidate Would Be A ‘Disaster Hire’

The Cleveland Browns may look like they are doing everything they can to avoid naming Jim Schwartz as their new head coach. As their defensive coordinator, he was one of the first interviews they granted in the search, and after a second one that solidified his status as a finalist, he has waited along with the rest of the world as the team takes its time hiring someone.

It looked like a decision was finally coming, with fellow finalist Nate Scheelhaase finally getting his second interview. However, that lengthy meeting ended without a deal.

It was thought, after that latest disappointment, that the Browns would have to give the job to Schwartz after all. However, with Scheelhaase perhaps still in play, and Todd Monken remaining an option, it could certainly end differently.

According to analyst Marcus Mosher, that’s good news, because if Schwartz is gaining momentum toward the job, it would be a “disaster” for the Browns.

“Would be a disaster hire,” Mosher wrote on X.

It is unclear if he means that Schwartz would not be able to handle the job or if the circumstances leading to his promotion would reflect poorly on the organization overall. Despite a methodical, exhaustive approach to the hiring process, the Browns have faced some embarrassing setbacks, from Mike McDaniel and Jesse Minter turning down interviews to Grant Udinski withdrawing from consideration to the failure to reach terms with Scheelhaase.

For them to settle for someone who has been on their staff for three years already, working under a failed head coach who got fired in Kevin Stefanski, would be a discouraging outcome for a beleaguered franchise. In addition, it could add to the negative perception surrounding general manager Andrew Berry and owner Jimmy Haslam.

This may not be fair to Schwartz, who, based on the performance of his defenses with Cleveland and other NFL teams, should be a legitimate head coaching candidate. However, despite 10 openings in this hiring cycle, he has not generated much interest elsewhere.

If the Browns do ultimately hire Schwartz to be their head coach, he may already be starting from a difficult spot, through no fault of his own.

