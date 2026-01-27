Report: Browns Failed To Reach Deal With Nate Scheelhaase

Expectations were running high that the Cleveland Browns were about to put the finishing touches on their search for a new head coach. They had set up a second interview with Nate Scheelhaase, and if things went well, he could have been announced as the choice very soon afterward.

Well, something must have gone wrong because the Browns remain without a head coach, and Scheelhaase is still the passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.

According to analyst Tony Rizzo, the Browns failed to reach a deal with Scheelhaase despite a seven-hour meeting.

“I was told, by sources, that there should have been a deal yesterday, and one of the two sides said no. It sounds to me like the owner (Jimmy Haslam) said no,” Rizzo said.

Scheelhaase had been gaining momentum as the likely hire, especially after Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski withdrew his name from consideration. He and current Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz were reportedly the other finalists for the job.

The Browns patiently waited for Scheelhaase to complete his duties for the Rams in the NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks. After that loss, which prevented Los Angeles from reaching the Super Bowl, Scheelhaase would have been able to start working for the Browns right away.

Now, it looks like Cleveland will have to turn to Schwartz, who, as a member of the staff, was one of its very first interviews as it started looking for someone to replace fired head coach Kevin Stefanski. However, Schwartz could have been hired at any time, but the Browns followed a methodical, lengthy process, perhaps because the 59-year-old does not fulfill their reported desire for a young, offensive-minded head coach.

With several other potential candidates, like John Harbaugh, Mike McDaniel, and Jesse Minter, opting for jobs elsewhere, the Browns may be in dire straits entering their fourth week of the process.

It was thought that if Scheelhaase were hired, he would be willing to keep Schwartz on board, giving the Browns an accomplished coach on both sides of the ball, but now it looks like the longtime veteran could be the one leading the staff himself.

