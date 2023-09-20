Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Breaks Down Myles Garrett’s Performance Against Steelers

Analyst Breaks Down Myles Garrett’s Performance Against Steelers

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns gestures to the fans during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Pro Football Focus (PFF) has confused many NFL fans over the years with their analytical performance scores.

And they stunned Pittsburgh Steelers fans by naming the Cleveland Browns‘ Myles Garrett as the top defender in their Week 2 game.

Garrett was held to one tackle and a quarterback hit in the official box score.

But PFF’s Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo explained why his game was far more successful than it seemed.

Monson told viewers of the PFF NFL Podcast that players can make good efforts that go unrewarded.

For example, if Garrett wins his pass rush and flushes the passer into the arms of another player who gets the sack.

Seven such plays (and three pressures) helped Garrett earn the game’s top PFF grade of 91.7.

Alex Highsmith (91.1) and T.J.Watt (82.6) earned high grades for their far-better stat lines.

The Steelers’ pair of stalwarts accounted for two sacks, six QB hits, 11 tackles (three for a loss), and two pass deflections.

They even each scored a touchdown, but couldn’t top Garrett’s PFF assessment.

But PFF saw some of their stats as the opportunistic results of the efforts of another.

And that made Garrett’s pass-rushing scores more impressive than the Steelers duo’s visible game dominance.

Thanks partially to Garrett, eight different Browns defenders hit or sacked quarterback Kenny Pickett 11 times.

Careful analysis might show that Cleveland’s five tackles for a loss were affected by the perennial Pro-Bowler, too.

But most of us don’t have that kind of time, so we can just take Monson and Palazzolo’s word for it.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Foresees A Grim Future For Kevin Stefanski

40 mins ago

Deshaun Watson #4 stands on the field with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson's Contract Deemed 'Worse' Than Russell Wilson's

2 hours ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kareem Hunt Has Made 1 Notable Change For This Season

3 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field following his team's 26-22 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Tony Rizzo Has A Big Message For Deshaun Watson

3 hours ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Reveals Update On Kareem Hunt Pursuit

4 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

LeSean McCoy Has Big Criticism For Deshaun Watson

7 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sustaining a knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Insider Shares More Bad News About Nick Chubb’s Injury

7 hours ago

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee watches the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns joint training camp practice on August 14, 2019 at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN.

Pat McAfee Names Intriguing Star As An Option To Replace Nick Chubb

7 hours ago

Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a tackle on Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Za'Darius Smith Discusses Deshaun Watson's Mentality After Week 2 Loss

23 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Reporter Notes Deshaun Watson's Poor QBR Against Steelers

24 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks with Deshaun Watson #4 during warmups prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kevin Stefanski Discusses Deshaun Watson's Week 2 Performance

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Kwon Alexander #54 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Deshaun Watson Avoids Suspension For His Actions During Steelers Game

1 day ago

Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball against Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Stats Highlight A Great Start For The Browns Defense

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Proposes A Browns Trade For NFC East Star RB

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field following his team's 26-22 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Video Shows The Moment Deshaun Watson Shoved A Referee

1 day ago

T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on January 03, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest On Facing T.J. Watt

2 days ago

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kevin Stefanski Details What Makes The Steelers Offense A 'Threat'

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Nick Chubb Talks Steelers’ Mentality After Week 1 Loss

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Speaks On His Viral Move Against Bengals

3 days ago

Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to throw a pass in the second half of a game against /sanat Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jim Schwartz Gets Honest On Facing Steelers

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Browns At Steelers Week 2 Game Predictions

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Are Dealing With A Sudden Amari Cooper Issue

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) warms up on the field before the week 2 NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts on August 17, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN.

Denzel Ward Agrees With Martin Emerson Jr. About Browns' CBs

4 days ago

Juan Thornhill #1 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a first quarter interception and touchdown during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Browns Give Big Update on Juan Thornhill

4 days ago

Analyst Foresees A Grim Future For Kevin Stefanski

No more pages to load