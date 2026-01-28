Analyst Cautions Browns On Potential Jim Schwartz Hire

Despite having multiple interviews and, in some cases, multiple rounds of interviews, the Cleveland Browns have yet to decide on their next head coach. Some exciting names have come through their doors, but most have either withdrawn from the search or found jobs elsewhere.

Now, the Browns are left with a few top-tier candidates, one of which is current DC Jim Schwartz. Most fans have given their seal of approval for Schwartz, someone who has consistently shaped this defense into one of the best in the league. While there’s a lot of excitement and buzz surrounding Schwartz, hiring him could be met with a lot of pressure, which analyst Jonathan Peterlin noted in a recent segment of 92.3’s “The Fan.”

“If you hire Schwartz, and you win five games or six games again next year, the whole operation is gone,” Peterlin said.

As Peterlin mentioned, hiring someone internally like Schwartz is, effectively, the Browns putting their eggs in one basket. They’d have a lot of faith in someone who’s been around for a while, which could be a positive move, as the players and staff members have familiarity with him.

Schwartz is a defensive mind, which hasn’t been the Browns’ problem in recent seasons. Their offense has been lackluster, to say the least, and if they don’t get that under control soon, it’s going to be difficult for any head coach to retain a position with this organization.

It might be a safer pick for Schwartz if the Browns go with an outside hire, likely someone with offensive experience, as he could keep going in his role as DC, which has significantly less pressure attached to it. It’s unclear what direction the team is ultimately heading, as they’ve kept things close to the vest.

Regardless, a decision is expected to be made soon, and fans are anxiously awaiting to see how they’re going to move forward and what plans the new coach has for making this team relevant.

