Insider Says Browns Are Down To 3 Finalists For Coaching Job

Much to the dismay of their fanbase, the Cleveland Browns have still not decided on a head coach. Other teams around the league have worked swiftly to find their new leaders, but for whatever reason, the Browns are taking their time.

On one hand, the Browns’ track record suggests that they could use some extra time to make the best decision possible, as they’ve had a revolving door of coaches. On the other hand, waiting as long as they have has limited their opportunities to hire the best options available.

Now, it seems that they’re down to three options, as reporter Mary Kay Cabot recently noted on X.

“The #Browns did more work on 3 of their head coach finalists today, and are still working thru some things. The 3 are Jim Schwartz, Todd Monken, & Nate Scheelhaase. We could possibly still hear something tonight,” Cabot said.

While Cabot indicated that there could be a decision made soon, the Browns have yet to make a final decision. Nate Scheelhaase and Jim Schwartz have been said to be the clubhouse leaders over the past several days, with Todd Monken still being an option, but he’s talked about less than the other two.

It will not only be interesting to see who the Browns choose when they make their decision, but what decision they end up making. This team is in dire need of new leadership, and the right coach could help guide them on the right path heading into the future.

They’ve had rotten luck, unable to retain head coaches for sustained periods of time, which has led to instability for players. From a fan and player perspective, the biggest hope is that whoever they bring on next can stick around for the long haul, making major changes and bringing this team to relevance.

