Analyst Criticizes Browns’ Recent Roster Decision

Longtime Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller joined the team in 2019 after a trade with the Buffalo Bills, and has been one of the team’s best offensive linemen ever since.

He’s been a member of the All-Pro Second Team twice and is a three-time Pro Bowler. Despite all his success, Teller’s time with the Browns appears to be coming to an end. As he mentioned via social media, and has since been reported on extensively, the 2025 season was his final with the Browns.

There haven’t been concrete details released as to exactly why Teller isn’t going to be a part of the team anymore, but he’s made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t want to play for Cleveland. This decision has been met with equal parts sadness and frustration from the fanbase, who are wondering what the front office could have done to keep him around.

Analyst Lance Reisland talked about this in a recent appearance on 92.3’s The Fan, airing his grievances with the organization.

“I don’t understand this one at all. I don’t understand why he wasn’t playing. These guys are playing at a really high level. I didn’t like the move at all,” Reisland said.

"I don't understand this one at all. I don't understand why he wasn't playing. These guys are playing at a really high level. I didn't like the move at all." 🚨 @LanceReisland with @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on Wyatt Teller saying farewell to #Browns fans 🏈 pic.twitter.com/DByVZUDOwC — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 19, 2026

The Browns’ offensive line wasn’t one of the league’s best in 2025, admittedly, but with some additions said to be coming, it would have been a luxury to employ Teller for at least one more season. Now the Browns have to go back to the drawing board, losing another veteran in a critical positional group.

The Browns’ front office has gotten negative feedback in the past when it comes to their decision-making, and as Reisland indicated, this announcement is another reason for fans to be upset. Teller was one of the most stable forces on the roster, and with him out of the picture, the Browns’ quarterback in 2026, whoever it may be, will have their work cut out for them.

Revamping the offensive line may turn out to be the right decision for this team, but that takes time, which is not something the Browns have at the present moment.

