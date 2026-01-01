Analyst Dismisses Major Concern Surrounding Browns’ Offseason

Coming off another disappointing season, the Cleveland Browns have more than enough issues to address this offseason. Despite an excellent rookie class, the roster still needs another infusion of talent to be able to return to playoff contention.

The Browns do have significant capital in the 2026 NFL Draft, including two first-round picks, to work with. In addition, Cleveland could use the free agent market to add significant players.

Fortunately, analyst Jeff Lloyd recently shut down a big concern about a potential Browns offseason issue, saying that the salary cap is not a problem.

“There is zero reason to worry about cap space,” Lloyd wrote in an exchange on X.

However, according to Over The Cap, the Browns are projected to be well above the 2026 limit as of now. That, of course, does not take into account whatever offseason moves the organization may make to alleviate that burden.

It could include another restructuring of the contract for quarterback Deshaun Watson. That fully guaranteed deal has been an albatross for the Browns since it was signed in 2022.

The Browns reportedly intend to keep Watson on the roster in 2026, which would be the final season of that five-year contract. In fact, they may even consider starting him.

Cleveland needs significant upgrades on offense and could address many of them in free agency. If they are looking for a quarterback, Malik Willis of the Green Bay Packers has been linked to the Browns.

They could also look to improve by signing a top-tier wide receiver and multiple offensive linemen, while also trying to fortify those positions in the upcoming draft.

