Analyst Drops Major Prediction Involving Browns Defender

The Cleveland Browns didn’t get a lot right this season, but their defense was something to behold. And a huge part of their success on defense was because of Myles Garrett, who had a year that people will remember for a very long time.

Now that the season is over for Garrett and his Browns, people are paying close attention to any hardware that he may take home for his historic campaign.

Writing for CBS Sports, John Breech predicted that Garrett will blow past the competition and end up with Defensive Player of the Year.

“Defensive Player of the Year: Texans DE Will Anderson Jr., Broncos LB Nik Bonitto, Browns DE Myles Garrett, Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson, Packers EDGE Micah Parsons; Breech’s prediction: Myles Garrett,” Breech wrote.

Garrett is going up against some tough contenders, but it seems like he is on his way to taking home this special honor, and rightfully so. He now holds the record for the most sacks in a single season, and he was consistently a defensive beast for the Browns.

Garrett is one of the brightest spots on Cleveland’s roster. No matter how weak their offense was this year, their defense was routinely competitive. It’s unfortunate that Garrett was doing so well while his team struggled, but at least it gives fans hope that the team has something to build upon.

He isn’t the only defensive star who could be earning a big end-of-season prize. Most people assume that Carson Schwesinger will pick up Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Whoever becomes the new head coach of the Browns will have a lot of things to address, but defense isn’t one of them. If the defense can stay at this level next year and the offense can take things up a notch, Cleveland may be a threat again.

There isn’t a definitive agreement about who should be the team’s next coach, but fans can agree on one thing: Garrett’s defensive work this season is worthy of every award.

