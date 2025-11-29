Analyst Flags Major Concern For Browns Before 49ers Clash

Cleveland Browns fans were happy with how last week ended because they got to witness their team earn a much-needed win over the Las Vegas Raiders with Shedeur Sanders enjoying his first start at quarterback. But things will be more challenging for Week 13 as Cleveland battles the San Francisco 49ers.

There is a lot for Browns fans to be concerned about, including their team’s struggling offensive line.

Writing for PFF, Thomas Valentine said that the Niners’ pass rush schemes could create huge headaches for the Browns on Sunday.

“The Browns’ offensive line has performed its best impression of a five-man turnstile, allowing a 42.1% pressure rate (most in the NFL) and 25 sacks (third-most) in 2025. Shedeur Sanders was pressured on 57.1% of his dropbacks in his first career start against the Raiders in Week 12. Though the 49ers’ pass rush (63.2 grade; 27th) only has a 43.0% pass-rush win rate (19th in the NFL), the unit will look to get after one of the worst offensive lines in the sport,” Valentine wrote.

Browns’ Struggling Offense Faces Tough Test Against Niners

Cleveland’s struggling offense could once again be their biggest liability. While the 49ers don’t have the top pass rush in the league, they could still exploit the Browns’ weak offensive line and put a lot of pressure on Sanders in his second start.

Sanders gained confidence last week, but that was against one of the league’s weaker defenses. This Sunday he will face a team with a clear strategy to exploit the Browns’ offensive line and the added urgency of a playoff-contending team looking for a crucial win.

With the rough weather in store for Sunday’s game, the Browns would be wise to lean on Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.

If the Browns can clean up their offensive mistakes and limit their turnovers, they will have a solid chance to pull an upset in this game.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders’ Brother Dropped A Surprising Thanksgiving Wish