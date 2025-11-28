Bruce Drennan Delivers Bad News To Browns Fans For Sunday’s Game

This weekend, the San Francisco 49ers will face the Cleveland Browns, aiming for their ninth win to keep their playoff hopes alive. For the 49ers, a lot is on the line.

The Browns, meanwhile, are focused on developing their young talent and building toward a brighter future in 2026 and beyond. With six games remaining, they’re hoping Shedeur Sanders can show enough to prove he has what it takes to be their franchise quarterback and provide hope for the years ahead.

Given the 49ers’ urgent need for a win, Bruce Drennan delivered some tough news for Browns fans ahead of Sunday’s game.

He believes San Francisco will come away with the victory.

“As I said earlier, the 49ers have to win this game to keep pace in the NFC West at 8-4. Shedeur Sanders, this will be his second start, and I gotta go with San Fran,” Drennan said.

Browns Face Long Odds, But Opportunity Awaits

As Drennan mentioned, the stakes in this game are much higher for the 49ers, who enter the weekend with an 8-4 record. That is far better than the Browns’ 3-8 mark, making San Francisco the clear favorite.

The offense challenges the Browns have faced all year long are still lingering. Shedeur Sanders is still inexperienced, wide receiver play has been inconsistent, and first-year play-caller Tommy Rees is still finding his footing.

Still, the Browns’ defense is among the league’s best, giving them a chance to keep the game close. But if the offense cannot sustain drives, even the best defense can only do so much if they aren’t generating turnovers and turning them into points.

While the odds are stacked against them and analysts like Bruce Drennan predict a loss, the Browns still have an opportunity to make the game productive and gain valuable experience.

