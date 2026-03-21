Analyst Gives Blunt Review Of Browns Offseason Moves

The Cleveland Browns acted relatively quickly and efficiently in addressing their need for multiple offensive linemen this offseason. They added veterans Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins to replace departing starters, and they gave each of them a lucrative contract.

It gives Cleveland a workable foundation heading toward the 2026 NFL Draft, where it is expected to add the final piece to the puzzle. Unfortunately, some analysts believe the unit will be worse overall compared to last season.

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports gave the Browns a discouraging review for their free agency moves, saying they replaced outgoing players with lesser but more expensive options.

“The Browns lost three-time Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller, seven-time Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and center Ethan Pocic in free agency, and then they had to overspend to replace them. They traded a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans for offensive tackle Tytus Howard and then immediately re-signed him to a two-year, $45 million extension with $35.5 million guaranteed. That’s a little rich. Cleveland replaced Pocic with Elgton Jenkins, but he’s 30 and fresh off the Green Bay Packers cutting him loose with a failed physical designation. Jenkins signed for two years and $24 million with $15 million guaranteed with seemingly only the down slope of his career ahead of him. Zion Johnson comes over from the Chargers after being part of a Los Angeles offensive line that saw quarterback Justin Herbert be the NFL’s most pressured (263 pressures) and most hit (129 times hit) quarterback in 2025,” Podell wrote.

It can be argued that the Browns made the best of the situation. They were facing the historic prospect of losing all five of their most-used starters from the previous season as free agents, with tackles Jack Conklin and Cam Robinson joining Teller, Bitonio and Pocic on the market.

Cleveland was considered a long shot to sign top-rated free agent tackle Rasheed Walker or center Tyler Linderbaum, based on their salary cap situation and status as an unlikely playoff contender. So, the Browns focused on other players, who do have their shortcomings but also bring some potential upside.

Howard is likely to play right tackle, but with experience at guard, his versatility could prove valuable to the Browns as they try to come up with the right combination during offseason activities and training camp. Johnson may fall short in pass-blocking metrics, but the guard was given the second-best run-block win rate in the NFL last season.

Jenkins did struggle moving to center before suffering a leg injury that ended his season. But he does have two Pro Bowl selections to his name at guard, so with a full offseason to recover, he could further adjust to his new position.

With highly regarded offensive line coach George Warhop in charge, and a first-round left tackle potentially on the way, the Browns will try to prove their doubters wrong.

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Analyst Names Browns Player As One Of The Biggest Bargains