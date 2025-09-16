Insider Reveals When Browns Will Likely Make QB Change

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with a big need at quarterback.

It’s been two weeks, and that remains the same.

Joe Flacco was the right choice to open the season, but he didn’t look good in Week 2.

The veteran has turned over the ball four times in two games, and with head coach Kevin Stefanski pulling him out of a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, some believe the Browns are gearing up for a change at quarterback.

However, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic believes that could be premature and revealed the best potential date for Dillon Gabriel to take over.

“Stefanski said he’s not thinking about a quarterback change, and it’s probably too soon to go to Gabriel anyway, particularly with what lies ahead on the schedule. Throwing a third-round rookie into any of those environments would be difficult for his first start, making the Oct. 19 game against Miami the most realistic rest stop to change quarterbacks, provided Flacco holds up that long,” Lloyd wrote.

Given the way the Browns’ offense has operated, it’s hard to believe they will stick with the same formula for the next four games.

But Lloyd’s timeline does make a lot of sense.

The Browns’ upcoming games are against the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers.

These are difficult teams for a rookie quarterback to make his first NFL start.

Flacco was never expected to finish the season as the starter, as he was just a bridge quarterback while Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders got ready.

That plan should stay the same, even though the offense hasn’t been effective in the first two games of the season.

