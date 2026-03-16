Analyst Isn’t Buying Hype Around Rumored Browns OT Prospect

The pre-draft process in the NFL can be both enlightening and confusing. Players can enhance their status through events like the league’s Scouting Combine or their college’s Pro Day, while others see their stock improve for no discernible reason other than it’s fun to talk about.

With a potential opening at left tackle, the Cleveland Browns have been linked to all of the top prospects approaching the 2026 NFL Draft. Holding the No. 6 and No. 24 overall picks, they are in an ideal position to leave the first round with someone who can satisfy that need.

Monroe Freeling is likely to be a strong consideration, but analyst Aaron Goldhammer said he isn’t buying the hype that the Georgia tackle is worthy of the Browns’ top selection.

“I would be leery of taking that Monroe Freeling at No. 6 because I think you could trade down and get him, and I don’t think that during the actual college football season, which is what matters, I don’t think anybody thought that he was the best tackle in this draft. I would rather [Spencer] Fano or [Francis] Mauigoa. I just think those guys are better players,” Goldhammer said.

.@HammerNation19 is NOT SOLD on taking Monroe Freeling at no. 6 overall. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/MIs95jBpP0 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 16, 2026

Freeling has been rising up the board, helped by a historic performance at the 2026 Combine. His relative athletic score of 9.99 out of 10.00, which measures size, speed, explosion, and agility, is among the best ever among more than 1,500 offensive linemen tested at the event over the past 40 years.

On the field, he is an experienced left tackle for one of the nation’s perennial powers, whereas Fano of Utah and Mauigoa of Miami were primarily right tackles during their college careers. In its most recent mock draft, The Athletic has Fano going No. 5 overall to the New York Giants, followed by the Browns selecting Mauigoa at No. 6. Freeling is at No. 13 to the Los Angeles Rams.

Pro Football Focus has Freeling at No. 13 on its big board, with Mauigoa at No. 7 and Fano at No. 12. So, with Freeling likely not worth the No. 6 pick but almost certain to be gone by No. 24 overall, Cleveland could look to trade up for him, depending on what happens in the early stages of the draft.

After adding three offensive line starters in Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, and Elgton Jenkins, and re-signing Teven Jenkins, the Browns may switch their primary draft focus to wide receiver instead.

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